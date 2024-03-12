Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello are teaming up for their co-headlining tour across North America, with 22 dates lined up. The tour, featuring Hall & Oates co-founder Daryl Hall alongside Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Charlie Sexton, is set to take place from June to July.
The tour is scheduled to kick-off on June 2 in Troutdale, Oregon at McMenamins Edgefield. It is then slated to make stops in cities such as Seattle, Saratoga, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Toronto, Philadelphia, Boston, and New York before wrapping-up on July 25 in Vienna at Wolf Trap Filene Center.
A presale is set for Wednesday, March 12, with access code “KEY” followed by a general public sale on Friday, March 15 via Hall and Costello’s respective websites. Fans can also score tickets by visiting secondary ticketing sites like MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”
Hall and Costello previously collaborated on the song “The Only Flame in Town,” featured on Costello’s 1984 album, “Goodbye Cruel World.”
“It’s fantastic to be able to rekindle a musical relationship,” Hall said in a statement.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello Tour Dates
06-02 Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield
06-04 Airway Heights, WA – BECU Live at Northern Quest
06-06 Seattle, WA – Remlinger Farms
06-08 Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
06-10 Saratoga, CA – Mountain Winery
06-12 Lincoln, CA – Thunder Valley Casino
06-14 Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
06-16 San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
06-18 Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre
06-21 Rancho Mirage, CA – Agua Caliente Casino
06-23 Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas
07-04 Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage
07-06 Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival
07-08 Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre
07-10 Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann
07-12 Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
07-14 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
07-16 New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
07-18 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
07-20 Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
07-22 Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion
07-25 Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap Filene Center
