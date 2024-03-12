Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello are teaming up for their co-headlining tour across North America, with 22 dates lined up. The tour, featuring Hall & Oates co-founder Daryl Hall alongside Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Charlie Sexton, is set to take place from June to July.

The tour is scheduled to kick-off on June 2 in Troutdale, Oregon at McMenamins Edgefield. It is then slated to make stops in cities such as Seattle, Saratoga, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Toronto, Philadelphia, Boston, and New York before wrapping-up on July 25 in Vienna at Wolf Trap Filene Center.

A presale is set for Wednesday, March 12, with access code “KEY” followed by a general public sale on Friday, March 15 via Hall and Costello’s respective websites. Fans can also score tickets by visiting secondary ticketing sites like MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

Hall and Costello previously collaborated on the song “The Only Flame in Town,” featured on Costello’s 1984 album, “Goodbye Cruel World.”

“It’s fantastic to be able to rekindle a musical relationship,” Hall said in a statement.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello Tour Dates

06-02 Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield

06-04 Airway Heights, WA – BECU Live at Northern Quest

06-06 Seattle, WA – Remlinger Farms

06-08 Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

06-10 Saratoga, CA – Mountain Winery

06-12 Lincoln, CA – Thunder Valley Casino

06-14 Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

06-16 San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

06-18 Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

06-21 Rancho Mirage, CA – Agua Caliente Casino

06-23 Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas

07-04 Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage

07-06 Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival

07-08 Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre

07-10 Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

07-12 Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

07-14 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

07-16 New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

07-18 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

07-20 Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

07-22 Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

07-25 Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap Filene Center