The former Police frontman and rock icon Sting is hitting the road this fall for a North American trek dubbed “Sting 3.0.”

The trek is slated to kick-off with a two-night run at the Fillmore Detroit, followed by additional two-night gigs at Toronto’s Massey Hall, The Met in Philadelphia, Chicago’s Auditorium Theatre, and The Masonic in San Francisco, as well as a three-night stay at the Brooklyn Paramount. He’ll also appear in Boston, Washington, D.C., Miami, and Atlanta before wrapping-up at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on November 12 and 13.

Throughout the tour, Sting will be joined by guitarist and longtime collaborator Dominic Miller and drummer Chris Maas, where he is set to perform “the most electrifying hits from his timeless discography.”

Aside from his headlining dates, Sting will co-headline a handful of shows with Billy Joel at San Diego’s Petco Park, Busch Stadium in St. Louis, the Alamodome in San Antonio, and Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium.

Presale tickets will be available starting Thursday, March 14 with the code KEY via Sting’s official website, followed by a general on sale Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m. here. Fans can also score tickets by visiting secondary ticketing sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

Find Sting’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Sting Tour Dates 2024

04/13 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park *

09/17 – Detroit, MI @ Fillmore Detroit

09/18 – Detroit, MI @ Fillmore Detroit

09/20 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

09/21 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

09/27 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium *

09/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

10/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

10/04 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall @ Fenway Park

10/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

10/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

10/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

10/12 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

10/15 – Washington, DC @ MGM National Harbor

10/20 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach

10/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre (CEPAC)

10/25 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome *

10/28 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

10/29 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

11/06 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

11/07 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

11/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium *

11/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

11/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

* = w/ Billy Joel