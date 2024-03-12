Weezer announced their ‘Voyage to the Blue Planet’ tour, marking the 30th anniversary of their self-titled debut album, commonly known as the Blue Album. Set to join the band on tour are The Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr. Fans across North America will have the opportunity to see Weezer perform the Blue Album in its entirety from October to November.

The tour is scheduled to kick off on September 4 in Saint Paul at the Xcel Energy Center. From there, the band is set to make stops in various cities such as Columbus, Toronto, Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Nashville, Dallas, and San Francisco before wrapping-up on October 11 in Inglewood at Intuit Dome.

Presale tickets will be available starting Wednesday, March 13, at 12: p.m. local time. Those signed up for Weezer’s mailing list will gain exclusive access to these presale tickets. Additionally, Citi cardmembers can enjoy early access to tickets through the Citi Entertainment program, starting on March 13 at 9 a.m. local time. Fans can also score tickets by visiting secondary ticketing sites like MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

Weezer is also slated to host a special anniversary event on March 15 at the Lodge Room in Los Angeles, CA. This event will see Weezer perform the Blue Album from start to finish, accompanied by support from Dogstar.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Weezer | Voyage to the Blue Planet Tour Dates

Wed, Sept. 4, 2024 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Fri, Sept. 6, 2024 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

Sat, Sept. 7, 2024 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Sun, Sept. 8, 2024 – Toronto, ON, Canada – Scotiabank Arena

Tues, Sept. 10, 2024 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed, Sept. 11, 2024 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri, Sept. 13, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sat, Sept. 14, 2024 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Tues, Sept. 17, 2024 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Wed, Sept. 18, 2024 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Fri, Sept. 20, 2024 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Sat, Sept. 21, 2024 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Fri, Sept. 27, 2024 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sat, Sept. 28, 2024 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sun, Sept. 29, 2024 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Tues, Oct. 1, 2024 – Loveland, CO – Blue FCU Arena

Fri, Oct. 4, 2024 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat, Oct 5, 2024 – Vancouver, BC, Canada – Rogers Arena

Sun, Oct. 6, 2024 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Tues, Oct. 8, 2024 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Wed, Oct. 9, 2024 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Fri, Oct. 11, 2024 – Inglewood, CA- Intuit Dome