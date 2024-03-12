The alt-rockers of Ween were slated to hit cities on the east coast this April on their 40th anniversary trek, but now, the dates have been called-off as the band takes time for their mental health.

Michael “Dean Ween” Melchiondo took to social media to share the news, noting that he needs to “step away from performing live in order to preserve my mental and spiritual well being, and instead focus on myself and loved ones.”

“I know this will come as a disappointment and with great inconvenience to many people who bought tickets and made travel plans, and for this I sincerely apologize,” Melchiondo said.

Ticketholders should expect to receive refunds via point of purchase. The cancelled dates include gigs in Atlanta, Nashville, Birmingham, North Charleston, Asheville, Raleigh, and Richmond.

“I look forward to returning to the stage with the enthusiasm, joy, and renewed sense of inspiration that our fans deserve, and that I require of myself when I play live,” Melchiondo concluded.

At this time, the west coast dates are still scheduled to go-on as planned; the second leg of the tour will make stops Montana, Washington, and Oregon throughout August. Additonally, they’re scheduled to play a hometown show at The Mann in Philadelphia on September 27 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Chocolate and Cheese.

See Ween’s full list of cancelled and upcoming tour dates below:

Ween 2024 Tour Dates