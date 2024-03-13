Broadway’s new musical “Days of Wine and Roses” will end its engagement sooner than scheduled. Beginning previews January 6 with an official opening on January 28, the show was set to run until April 28. However, with a new announcement, it will now play its final performance on March 31 at Broadway’s Studio 54.

“Days of Wine and Roses” was adapted from a 1958 teleplay and a 1962 film, both penned by J. P. Miller, and made its world premiere Off-Broadway’s Atlantic Theater Company in 2023 ahead of its Broadway transfer. It starred Tony Award winner Kelli O’Hara and four-time nominee Brian d’Arcy James who reprised their roles in the Broadway production as the couple, Kirsten and Joe. The entire production transferred to Broadway, too, along with director Michael Greif and co-choreographers Karla Puno Garcia and Sergio Trujillo.

Based on the original film of the same name, “Days of Wine and Roses” centers around a couple in New York of 1950s, who suffer from alcoholism and attempt to deal with the addiction and the problems it causes.

The musical has a book by Craig Lucas and a score by Adam Guettel. It features music direction by Kimberly Grigsby, scenic design by Lizzie Clachan, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Kai Harada, orchestrations by Guettel, additional orchestrations by Jamie Lawrence and hair/wigs by David Brian Brown.

Rounding out the casting are Byron Jennings, Sharon Catherine Brown, Bill English, Olivia Hernandez, David Jennings, Tabitha Lawing, David Manis and Tony Carlin, with Steven Booth, Nicole Ferguson, Kelcey Watson and Addie Manthey. Casting is by Craig Burns of the Telsey Office.

“Days of Wine and Roses may be ending its engagement at Studio 54, but it will have a long life on our cast album, in future productions and in the hearts and minds of the people lucky enough to have experienced it on Broadway and Off-Broadway this summer at the Atlantic Theater Company,” McCollum said in a statement earlier this month. “What is exciting is that Broadway theatregoers will still have 31 more chances to see Kelli O’Hara and Brian d’Arcy James in this glorious production.”

When the show closes on March 31, it would have played 25 previews and 73 regular performances on Broadway. Between Broadway and off Broadway, the show would have played 182 total performances in New York.

As of the first week of March, “Days of Wine and Roses” grossed $364,686, filling only 55% of seats at Broadway’s Studio 54, according to Deadline.

