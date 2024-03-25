The Southern rock band Drive-By Truckers is gearing up for their North American “Southern Rock Opera Revisited 2024 Tour” in celebration of their third studio album, Southern Rock Opera. This tour holds significance for the band, marking 23 years since the album’s release and 22 years since its last full performance.
The tour is slated to begin on June 7 at Indianapolis’ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre. From there, the band is set to visit cities such as Raleigh, New Orleans, Houston, Los Angeles, back-to-back shows in San Francisco, New York, Chicago, and Atalanta before wrapping up on November 24 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.
“We’ll be playing songs from the original release, plus a small handful of songs that pertain to its themes and points of view, plus a short encore set that will be different each night,” Patterson Hood, co-founder of the band, said in a statement. “It’ll be a different and very special show, and very likely the last time we’ll ever do it, so DON’T MISS IT.”.
Tickets to “Southern Rock Opera Revisited 2024 Tour” go on sale to the general public starting Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m. local time. For additional details and the latest information, fans can visit the band’s official website. Fans can also score tickets by visiting secondary ticketing sites MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
Drive-By Truckers Southern Rock Opera Revisited 2024 Tour Dates
June 7 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
June 8 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
June 9 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom
June 10 – Henrico, VA – Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens
June 13 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
June 14 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
June 15 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City
June 16 – New Orleans, LA – The Civic Theatre
June 19 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
June 20 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater
June 21 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
June 23 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
June 26 – El Cajon, CA – The Magnolia
June 27 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco
June 28 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
June 29 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
July 1 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
July 2 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
July 5 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
July 6 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
October 16 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre
October 17 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza
October 18 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
October 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts
October 22 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
October 23 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
October 25 – Minneapolis, MN – Uptown Theater
October 26 – Minneapolis, MN – Uptown Theater
October 27 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee
October 29 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom
October 30 – Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theater
November 1 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues
November 2 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues
November 3 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s
November 5 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall
November 7 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel
November 8 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel
November 9 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
November 24 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
