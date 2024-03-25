The Southern rock band Drive-By Truckers is gearing up for their North American “Southern Rock Opera Revisited 2024 Tour” in celebration of their third studio album, Southern Rock Opera. This tour holds significance for the band, marking 23 years since the album’s release and 22 years since its last full performance.

The tour is slated to begin on June 7 at Indianapolis’ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre. From there, the band is set to visit cities such as Raleigh, New Orleans, Houston, Los Angeles, back-to-back shows in San Francisco, New York, Chicago, and Atalanta before wrapping up on November 24 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

“We’ll be playing songs from the original release, plus a small handful of songs that pertain to its themes and points of view, plus a short encore set that will be different each night,” Patterson Hood, co-founder of the band, said in a statement. “It’ll be a different and very special show, and very likely the last time we’ll ever do it, so DON’T MISS IT.”.

Tickets to "Southern Rock Opera Revisited 2024 Tour" go on sale to the general public starting Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m. local time. For additional details and the latest information, fans can visit the band's official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Drive-By Truckers Southern Rock Opera Revisited 2024 Tour Dates

June 7 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

June 8 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

June 9 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

June 10 – Henrico, VA – Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens

June 13 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

June 14 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

June 15 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City

June 16 – New Orleans, LA – The Civic Theatre

June 19 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

June 20 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater

June 21 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

June 23 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

June 26 – El Cajon, CA – The Magnolia

June 27 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

June 28 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

June 29 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

July 1 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

July 2 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

July 5 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

July 6 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

October 16 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

October 17 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

October 18 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

October 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

October 22 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

October 23 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

October 25 – Minneapolis, MN – Uptown Theater

October 26 – Minneapolis, MN – Uptown Theater

October 27 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

October 29 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom

October 30 – Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theater

November 1 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

November 2 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

November 3 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

November 5 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall

November 7 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

November 8 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

November 9 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

November 24 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium