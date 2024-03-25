Former First Lady of the U.S. Hillary Clinton and “Hamilton” star and creator Lin Manuel Miranda are joining forces to bring a fundraiser for President Joe Biden to the Main Stem.

The fundraiser will be hosted on April 3 at “Suffs: The Musical,” which revolves around the women’s suffrage movement. Clinton is a producer for the show while Manuel-Miranda is lending Broadway royalty to the fundraiser.

This follows a fundraiser for President Biden at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on March 28, where former President Bill Clinton and President Barack Obama are slated to attend. According to the President Biden’s campaign, the president raised $10 million in 24 hours following his State of the Union address earlier this month.

The Leigh Silverman-directed “Suffs” begins previews on March 26, followed by an opening on April 18 at the Music Box Theatre. The musical is heading to the Great White Way after a sold-out, extended run at The Public Theater.

“Reaching across and against generational, racial, and class divides, these brilliant, flawed women entertain and inspire us with the story of their hard-won victory in an ongoing fight,” the production’s summary reads. “So much has changed since the passing of the Nineteenth Amendment over a century ago, and yet we’re reminded sometimes we need to look back, in order to march fearlessly into the future.”