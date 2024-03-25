The pop-punkers of Sum 41 are heading home to wrap-up their final tour in Canada.

The “Fat Lip” singers announced earlier this year they’ll be embarking on their final-ever world headlining tour, dubbed “Tour of the Setting Sum.” The run is set to kick-off on March 1 in Jakarta, Indonesia. From there, they’ll head to Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, and Mexico before heading to the U.S., stopping in cities like Boston, New York City, Nashville, Denver, Orlando, and Los Angeles.

Now, they’ve dropped their final leg of the tour, kicking-off in Victoria, British Columbia on January 10. They’ll cross the country, making stops in Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Ottawa, and London, visiting venues along the way like Place Bell in Laval, the Sasktel Centre in Saskatoon, and Vancouver’s Rogers Arena before wrapping-up with a two-night gig at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena. PUP and gob will provide support.

“We’re coming home for the FINAL dates of the Tour of The Setting Sum,” the band said in a statement. “That’s right, the last Sum 41 shows will be all across Canada, ending with two nights in Toronto on Jan 28 and January 30.”

Tickets for the newly-announced dates are available for presale on Tuesday, March 26 at 10 a.m. with the code LANDMINES, followed by a general on sale Friday, March 28 at 10 a.m. via Sum 41’s official website.

After 27 years together, Sum 41 announced they would be breaking-up earlier this year. Throughout their career, the group cemented a spot in the rock scene, releasing seven studio albums and selling over 15 million records worldwide. They’re known for blending pop-punk with melodic hardcore, nu metal, and even rap elements. Tracks like “Still Waiting,” “In Too Deep,” and “The Hell Song” will go down as staples in rock history.

Find Sum 41’s full round of 2024 tour dates below:

Sum 41 | Tour of the Setting Sum 2024 to 2025

March 30 – Monterrey, Mexico – Pa’l Norte

April 19 – Omaha, NE – The Astro

April 20 – Wichita, KS – Wave

April 21 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

April 23 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

April 24 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory

April 26 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

April 27 – Milwaukee, WI – Rave

April 29 – Baltimore, MD – Pier 6

April 30 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

May 1 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena

May 4 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

May 6 – New York, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

May 8 – Reading, PA – Santander Arena

May 9 – Raleigh, NC – The Red Hat Amphitheater

May 11 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

May 12 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome To Rockville

May 14 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

May 15 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 17 – Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple

May 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at The Mann

May 19 – Norfolk, VA – Chartway Arena

June 14 – Hradec, Czechia – Rock For People

June 15 – Nickelsdorf, Austria – Nova Rock

June 16 – Derby, United Kingdom – Download Festival

June 19 – Dublin, Ireland – Fairview Park

June 21 – Neuhausen ob Eck, Germany – Southside Festival

June 22 – Lyon, France – Slamdunk

June 23 – Schneesel, Germany – Hurricane Festival

June 26 – Viviero, Spain – Resurection

June 28 – Ysselsteyn, Netherlands – Jera on Ai

June 29 – GeiselWind, Germany – Mission Ready

June 30 – Marmande, France – Garorock

July 4 – Nantes, France – La Nuit de ;’Erdre

July 5 – Werchter, Belgium – Rock Werchter

July 6 – Belfort, France – Les Eurockéennes

July 7 – Hunxe, Germany – Ruhrpott Rodeo

July 9 – Milan, Italy – I-Day

July 11 – Argeles sur mar, France – Les Deferlantes

July 12 – Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool

July 13 – Lisbon, Portugal – Nos Alive

August 1 – Rimouski, Quebec – Parc Beausejour

August 7 – Saguenay, Quebec – La Baie’s Harbor Village Agora

August 8 – Québec, Quebec – Quebec City Old Port Agora

August 9 – Victoriaville, Quebec – Rock La Cauze

September 4 – San Francisco, CA – Masonic Auditorium

September 6 – Portland, OR – Alaska Airlines’ Theater Of The Clouds

September 7 – Seattle, WA – Wamu Theater

September 8 – Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House and Event Center

September 10 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Lot at The Complex

September 11 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 12 – Des Moines, IA – Vibrant Music Hall

September 14 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple

September 15 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

September 17 – Coraopolis, PA – UPMC Events Center

September 23 – Miami, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach

September 24 – Orlando, FL – Orlando Amphitheater

September 28 – Austin, TX – H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

September 29 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

September 30 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

October 2 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

October 3 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

October 5 – Las Vegas, NV – Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

November 23 – Nanterre, France – Paris La Défense Arena [SOLD OUT]

January 10, 2025 – Victoria, BC – Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

January 11, 2025 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

January 13, 2025 – Kelowna, BC – Prospera Place

January 16, 2025 – Calgary, BC – Scotiabank Saddledome

January 17, 2025 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

January 18, 2025 – Saskatoon, AB – Sasktel Centre

January 20, 2025 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

January 23, 2025 – St. Catharines, MB – Meridian Centre

January 24, 2025 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

January 25, 2025 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

January 27, 2025 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens

January 28, 2025 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

January 30, 2025 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena [FINAL SHOW]