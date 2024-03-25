The pop-punkers of Sum 41 are heading home to wrap-up their final tour in Canada.
The “Fat Lip” singers announced earlier this year they’ll be embarking on their final-ever world headlining tour, dubbed “Tour of the Setting Sum.” The run is set to kick-off on March 1 in Jakarta, Indonesia. From there, they’ll head to Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, and Mexico before heading to the U.S., stopping in cities like Boston, New York City, Nashville, Denver, Orlando, and Los Angeles.
Now, they’ve dropped their final leg of the tour, kicking-off in Victoria, British Columbia on January 10. They’ll cross the country, making stops in Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Ottawa, and London, visiting venues along the way like Place Bell in Laval, the Sasktel Centre in Saskatoon, and Vancouver’s Rogers Arena before wrapping-up with a two-night gig at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena. PUP and gob will provide support.
“We’re coming home for the FINAL dates of the Tour of The Setting Sum,” the band said in a statement. “That’s right, the last Sum 41 shows will be all across Canada, ending with two nights in Toronto on Jan 28 and January 30.”
Tickets for the newly-announced dates are available for presale on Tuesday, March 26 at 10 a.m. with the code LANDMINES, followed by a general on sale Friday, March 28 at 10 a.m. via Sum 41’s official website.
After 27 years together, Sum 41 announced they would be breaking-up earlier this year. Throughout their career, the group cemented a spot in the rock scene, releasing seven studio albums and selling over 15 million records worldwide. They’re known for blending pop-punk with melodic hardcore, nu metal, and even rap elements. Tracks like “Still Waiting,” “In Too Deep,” and “The Hell Song” will go down as staples in rock history.
Find Sum 41’s full round of 2024 tour dates below:
Sum 41 | Tour of the Setting Sum 2024 to 2025
March 30 – Monterrey, Mexico – Pa’l Norte
April 19 – Omaha, NE – The Astro
April 20 – Wichita, KS – Wave
April 21 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
April 23 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
April 24 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory
April 26 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe
April 27 – Milwaukee, WI – Rave
April 29 – Baltimore, MD – Pier 6
April 30 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
May 1 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena
May 4 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage
May 6 – New York, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
May 8 – Reading, PA – Santander Arena
May 9 – Raleigh, NC – The Red Hat Amphitheater
May 11 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
May 12 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome To Rockville
May 14 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
May 15 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 17 – Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple
May 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at The Mann
May 19 – Norfolk, VA – Chartway Arena
June 14 – Hradec, Czechia – Rock For People
June 15 – Nickelsdorf, Austria – Nova Rock
June 16 – Derby, United Kingdom – Download Festival
June 19 – Dublin, Ireland – Fairview Park
June 21 – Neuhausen ob Eck, Germany – Southside Festival
June 22 – Lyon, France – Slamdunk
June 23 – Schneesel, Germany – Hurricane Festival
June 26 – Viviero, Spain – Resurection
June 28 – Ysselsteyn, Netherlands – Jera on Ai
June 29 – GeiselWind, Germany – Mission Ready
June 30 – Marmande, France – Garorock
July 4 – Nantes, France – La Nuit de ;’Erdre
July 5 – Werchter, Belgium – Rock Werchter
July 6 – Belfort, France – Les Eurockéennes
July 7 – Hunxe, Germany – Ruhrpott Rodeo
July 9 – Milan, Italy – I-Day
July 11 – Argeles sur mar, France – Les Deferlantes
July 12 – Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool
July 13 – Lisbon, Portugal – Nos Alive
August 1 – Rimouski, Quebec – Parc Beausejour
August 7 – Saguenay, Quebec – La Baie’s Harbor Village Agora
August 8 – Québec, Quebec – Quebec City Old Port Agora
August 9 – Victoriaville, Quebec – Rock La Cauze
September 4 – San Francisco, CA – Masonic Auditorium
September 6 – Portland, OR – Alaska Airlines’ Theater Of The Clouds
September 7 – Seattle, WA – Wamu Theater
September 8 – Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House and Event Center
September 10 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Lot at The Complex
September 11 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
September 12 – Des Moines, IA – Vibrant Music Hall
September 14 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple
September 15 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
September 17 – Coraopolis, PA – UPMC Events Center
September 23 – Miami, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach
September 24 – Orlando, FL – Orlando Amphitheater
September 28 – Austin, TX – H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
September 29 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
September 30 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
October 2 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
October 3 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
October 5 – Las Vegas, NV – Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
November 23 – Nanterre, France – Paris La Défense Arena [SOLD OUT]
January 10, 2025 – Victoria, BC – Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre
January 11, 2025 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
January 13, 2025 – Kelowna, BC – Prospera Place
January 16, 2025 – Calgary, BC – Scotiabank Saddledome
January 17, 2025 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
January 18, 2025 – Saskatoon, AB – Sasktel Centre
January 20, 2025 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre
January 23, 2025 – St. Catharines, MB – Meridian Centre
January 24, 2025 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre
January 25, 2025 – Laval, QC – Place Bell
January 27, 2025 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens
January 28, 2025 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
January 30, 2025 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena [FINAL SHOW]
