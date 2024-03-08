The Celtic-punkers of Dropkick Murphys are set to hold their annual St. Patrick’s Day gig in Boston, and those who aren’t able to make the show in-person will still be able to catch the action.

The band announced that their performance, slated for March 17 at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway, will be livestreamed on Veeps starting at 9 p.m. ET. This will be their fifth consecutive year livestreaming the show, and viewers will have the opportunity to purchase an exclusive Dropkick Murphys merch package. Fans can find tickets to the livestreamed event here.

Dropkick Murphys are currently on a St. Patrick’s Day tour with Pennywise. The show on the 17th is a part of a weekend of three shows at the venue. While tickets are sold-out at the band’s official website, fans can score tickets via MegaSeats (get 10% off with the code “TICKETNEWS”), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

Previously, Dropkick Murphys toured in support of their last two albums: 2022’s This Machine Still Kills Fascists and 2023’s Okemah Rising. The band, hailing from Quincy, Massachusetts, is best-known for New England favorites like “I’m Shipping Up to Boston” and “The State of Massachusetts.”