EDM fans: Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) is back in Las Vegas with a stacked lineup to celebrate this year’s theme, KineticCIRCLE.

The large-scale event will return to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway from May 17 to 19. Promoter Insomniac expects an attendance of 525,000 festivalgoers across the three-day weekend, where fans will join together with kineticCIRCLE to celebrate the circle of life and memories shared in both the past and present moments.

Throughout the weekend, EDM stars Tiesto, David Guetta, Kaskade, Deadmau5, and Diplo will take the stage, as well as top acts Illenium, Purple Disco Machine, John Summit, FISHER, Dillon Francis, Adventure Club, Zedd, Steve Aoki, and DJ Snake.

Several artists will debut at the festival, including Peggy Gou, Four Tet, Mersiv, Sara Landry, Lilly Palmer, and more.

“Under the Electric Sky, we come together to celebrate life, love, art, and music,” festival organizers said. “From the stages and the sound to the pyrotechnics and the performers, so many unique elements go into bringing this world to life. We invite you to wander, explore, interact, and connect. Imagination and positive energy are the currency of this place.”

Insomniac Founder and CEO Pasquale Rotella shared significant changes to this year’s event, including a change of the festival’s layout for crowd flow and repaving of the asphalt, new art cars and art installations, and a few special artists that have not been announced at this time. Additionally, country is making its way to the festival; the new YeEDC Saloon will debut with a round of artists set to perform in the new space.

Three-day general admission and VIP passes are currently available via the festival’s official website. Fans can also score tickets by visiting secondary ticketing sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

Find EDC Las Vegas’ full lineup below: