After an inaugural event that saw widespread complaints over ticket prices and disruptions to the Las Vegas strip, the Las Vegas Grand Prix is putting tickets on sale for its return to Nevada this month. Formula 1 and event organizers are hoping for a smoother go of it this time, including plans to make available more than 7,000 additional general admission passes for the 2024 event.

“We are incredibly proud of the inaugural Las Vegas race and look forward to leveraging the successes and learnings of 2023 as we evolve the race weekend for the benefit of all our stakeholders,” said Renee Wilm, Las Vegas Grand Prix CEO.

“Recognizing the strong demand for a greater variety of pricing options and significantly more general admission tickets, we have prioritized the creation of new product offerings to appeal to a wider audience of our fans, such as a brand-new, dedicated general admission fan zone and a new experience on Las Vegas Boulevard in partnership with Caesars Palace.

“We could not be more excited for the 2024 race and look forward to sharing more on the race week programming in the coming months.”

Tickets for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix will go on sale to the general public at the end of March. Before that general ticket availability, American Express card members will have access to a presale beginning on March 13, with Nevada residents able to access a geographic restricted presale that launches on Friday, March 22.

Ticket prices for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix start at $150 for a single-day General Admission pass, or $600 for a 3-day general admission pass. There will be multiple additional layers of pass available for purchase as well, with various amenities designed to appeal to the wealthy consumer that Formula 1 and Live Nation Entertainment are hoping to draw for the race weekend. For example, grandstand passes start at a minimum of $1,500, “club” passes start at $3,500 each, and private suite passes don’t have published prices – consumers have to request that information directly.

READ MORE | Las Vegas Locals React to F1 Race “Discounted” $200 Tickets

The 2023 debut event saw significant complaints over its pricing structure, which many fans felt were exorbitantly expensive. As has become the norm, tickets were offered at sky-high rates during the initial onsale period, only to see demand was softer than expected and prices reduced as previously held-back tickets were released closer to the event date. Local businesses also complained over the crippling impact the race and its disruption to the city’s typically vibrant “strip” had on their own bottom lines.

READ MORE | Formula 1 Hit by Lawsuit Over Las Vegas Grand Prix Mess

Formula 1 has scheduled the Las Vegas Grand Prix for Saturday, November 23, again putting the event on late in the evening with a 10 p.m. start. Qualifying will take place on Friday, November 22, with practice days for drivers set for November 21 and 22 before qualifying begins.

Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Ticket Links

Las Vegas Grand Prix tickets at Formula 1

Las Vegas Grand Prix tickets at MEGASeats

Las Vegas Grand Prix tickets at StubHub

Las Vegas Grand Prix tickets at Ticket Club | Use code “TICKETNEWS” for a Free Membership