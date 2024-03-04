Tony Award-winning musical “Hadestown” is set to welcome two new faces to its cast at the Walter Kerr Theatre on March 19. Olivier nominee Jon Jon Briones and his daughter Isa Briones are poised to take the stage as Hermes and Eurydice, respectively, marking an exciting chapter for both the performers and the production.

The announcement of Jon Jon Briones and Isa Briones joining the cast comes as Tony winner Lillias White and Lola Tung prepare to say goodbye to their roles on March 17. Jon Jon will be taking on the role of Hermes – whereas Isa will be making her Broadway debut as she steps into the role of Eurydice.

The father-daughter duo will join Jordan Fisher as Orpheus, Grammy winner Ani DiFranco as Persephone, Grammy nominee Phillip Boykin as Hades, and Tony Award-winner Lillias White as Hermes.

“Hadestown” intertwines the myths of Orpheus and Eurydice with that of Hades and Persephone, exploring the themes of love, sacrifice, and redemption. Originally conceived as a theatrical concert by singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell, the musical has since evolved into a multi-award-winning production.

Under the visionary direction of Rachel Chavkin, the creative team behind “Hadestown” includes Tony-winning set designer Rachel Hauck, costume designer Michael Krass, lighting designer Bradley King, and sound designers Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz, together with choreographer David Neumann and dramaturg Ken Cerniglia.

