Two country powerhouse artists, Justin Moore and Randy Houser, are joining forces for their ‘Country Round Here Tonight Tour.’

The multi-platinum-selling duo is all set to embark on a 12-show tour, which is set to kick off in Charlotte on September 5 at Skyla Credit Union Amp. From there, Moore and Houser are scheduled to visit cities such as Raleigh, Wallingford, Philadelphia, and Houston before wrapping-up on October 12 in St. Louis at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

Tickets are set to go on sale Friday, March 8, at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

Moore is gearing up for his supporting role in Cody Johnson’s “The Leather Tour,” which is set to begin March 9 in Mount Pleasant. Houser is also scheduled to hit the road on March 21 in West Wendover as a part of his own tour.

A complete list of “Country Round Here Tonight” tour dates can be found below:

‘Country Round Here Tonight’ Tour Dates

Thurs., Sept. 5 | Skyla Credit Union Amp | Charlotte, NC

Fri., Sept. 6 | Red Hat Amphitheater | Raleigh, NC

Sat., Sept. 7 | Atrium Health Amphitheater | Macon, GA

Thurs., Sept. 26 | Toyota Oakdale Theatre | Wallingford, CT

Fri., Sept. 27 | The Stone Pony | Asbury Park, NJ

Sat., September 28 | The Met Presented by Highmark | Philadelphia, PA

Thurs., Oct. 3 | Walmart AMP | Rogers, AR

Sat., Oct. 5 | 713 Music Hall | Houston, TX

Sun., October 6 | The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory | Irving, TX

Thurs., Oct. 10 | Toledo Zoo Amphitheater | Toledo, OH

Sat., Oct. 12 | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre | St. Louis, MO