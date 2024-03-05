Detroit-based electronic music festival Movement added new acts to its previously revealed line-up, which included veteran musicians such as Fatboy Slim and Goldie, as well as James Blake. The annual festival will take place in Detroit’s Hart Plaza on May 25-27, with tickets starting at $289.
Newly-announced Richie Hawtin, Atlanta rapper Ludacris, producer-rapper Channel Tres, The Blessed Madonna, Masters At Work, Carl Craig, Chris Lake, Robert Hood (performing as Floorplan), Paul Woolford (performing as Special Request), Fatima Hajji, British Murder Boys, Partiboi69 and many more will join the lineup of more than 100 acts. Fans will see Goldie performing twice over the weekend, both solo and with a live band.
In February, the organization announced the festival would feature sets from British producer Floating Points, Detroit techno pioneer Kevin Saunderson playing b2b with actor/producer Idris Elba, Bosnian-German techno favorite Solomun, house icon Honey Dijon, Gorgon City, LP Giobbi, Sama’ Abdulhadi, Indira Paganatto, Skream, Mount Kimbie, DJ Minx, Boys Noize b2b VTSS.
The festival was first held in 2000 and titled “Detroit Electronic Music Festival” as a landmark event that brought visitors from all over the world to celebrate techno music in the city of its birth. Since 2006, it has been produced by the local independent promoter Paxahau under the name of “Movement” in Detroit’s Hart Plaza across Memorial Day weekend.
Movement has six stages, each serving as a distinct platform for artists of different styles and backgrounds. The Movement Stage hosts big players, whereas the Waterfront Stage welcomes numerous styles from ghetto-tech to funk, hip-hop and breakbeats. Stargate Stage features lifelong friends sound-tracking a city-wide block party, while Detroit Stage provides a platform for an all-Detroit lineup of veterans, rising talent, and newcomers. The Pyramid Stage offers an atmosphere of summer, and the Underground Stage brings a “warehouse party” experience to the main level of Hart Plaza.
Tickets are available via the festival’s official website.
See the lineup of three days below. Daily stage lineups and set times will be announced ahead of Movement.
Movement 2024 Lineup in Alphabetic Order
Saturday, May 25
Aboudi Issa
Acemoma
Ataxia B2B Mister Joshooa
Barclay Crenshaw
Blaaqgold
Carl Craig (Live)
Channel Tres (DJ set)
Colin Benders
Dames Brown
DJ 3000
DJ Etta
DJ Holographic
DJ Psycho
Dom Dolla
Donovan Glover
Dreamcastmoe
Floorplan
Francois Dillinger
Honeyluv
Huey Mnemonic
J House
James Ruskin
Jayda G
Julia Govor
Jyoty
Loco Dice
Lp Giobbi
Ludacris
Major League Djz
Masquenada
Mona Black
Paranoid London (Live)
Partiboi69 (Live)
Reference
Rimarkable
Ryan Elliott
Secrets (Live)
Skream
Solomun
Speedy J
Stacey Hotwaxx Hale
Stacey Pullen
Tee Grizzley
Tylr_
Waajeed
SHOWCASE:
Detroit Love X Defected Records
Sunday, May 26
999999999
2lanes (Live)
Adiel
Anané
Avalon Emerson
Blair French
The Blessed Madonna
Coco & Breezy
Delano Smith
Detroit Bureau Of Sound
DJ Godfather
Dream Beach
Eddie Logix
Ellen Allien
Fabiola
Fatima Hajji
Floating Points
Héctor Oaks
Heidy P
I Hate Models
Jacob Park
James Blake (DJ set)
Joseph Capriati
K-1
Kevin Saunderson B2B Idris Elba
Ladymonix
Masters At Work
Moonlighter
Mount Kimbie
Musclecars
Nicole Moudaber
Peter Croce
Richie Hawtin
Ron Trent
Sama’ Abdulhadi
The Saunderson Brothers
Sheefy Mcfly B2B Ak
STS (Live)
T.Linder B2B DJ Seoul
Tammy Lakkis
Teknono
Tiga
Will Clarke
SHOWCASES:
Kms Records Presents
Masters At Work Presents
Monday, May 27
Ant TC1
Armanni Reign
Augustus Williams
Azzecca
Borderland (Juan Atkins, Laurens & Moritz Von Oswald)
Boys Noize B2B Vtss
British Murder Boys
Bruce Bailey
Channel Badso (Vocalist)
Chris Lake
dBridge
Dee Diggs
DJ Cent
DJ Minx
DJ Tennis B2B Gerd Janson
Drs: In Session (Ft. Dogger)
Drummer B
Fatboy Slim
Goldie (Live Band)
Goldie (DJ set)
Gorgon City
Hiroko Yamamura
Honey Dijon
Horse Meat Disco
Indira Paganotto
Jaguar
Jah T (Vocalist)
John Collins
King Jazzy (Vocalist)
King Mellowman (Vocalist)
Kinky P
LTJ Bukem
Martyn
Negus Arubis (Vocalist)
Papa Joshua
Patrick Mason
Patrick Russell
Ranking Gimp
Seth Troxler
Skarpion Sting (Vocalist)
Skin On Skin
Something Blue
Special Request
Tama Sumo B2B Lakuti
Terrence Parker
Ti Es
SHOWCASES:
Metalheadz Presents
DJ Minx Presents House Your Life
