Detroit-based electronic music festival Movement added new acts to its previously revealed line-up, which included veteran musicians such as Fatboy Slim and Goldie, as well as James Blake. The annual festival will take place in Detroit’s Hart Plaza on May 25-27, with tickets starting at $289.

Newly-announced Richie Hawtin, Atlanta rapper Ludacris, producer-rapper Channel Tres, The Blessed Madonna, Masters At Work, Carl Craig, Chris Lake, Robert Hood (performing as Floorplan), Paul Woolford (performing as Special Request), Fatima Hajji, British Murder Boys, Partiboi69 and many more will join the lineup of more than 100 acts. Fans will see Goldie performing twice over the weekend, both solo and with a live band.

In February, the organization announced the festival would feature sets from British producer Floating Points, Detroit techno pioneer Kevin Saunderson playing b2b with actor/producer Idris Elba, Bosnian-German techno favorite Solomun, house icon Honey Dijon, Gorgon City, LP Giobbi, Sama’ Abdulhadi, Indira Paganatto, Skream, Mount Kimbie, DJ Minx, Boys Noize b2b VTSS.

The festival was first held in 2000 and titled “Detroit Electronic Music Festival” as a landmark event that brought visitors from all over the world to celebrate techno music in the city of its birth. Since 2006, it has been produced by the local independent promoter Paxahau under the name of “Movement” in Detroit’s Hart Plaza across Memorial Day weekend.

Movement has six stages, each serving as a distinct platform for artists of different styles and backgrounds. The Movement Stage hosts big players, whereas the Waterfront Stage welcomes numerous styles from ghetto-tech to funk, hip-hop and breakbeats. Stargate Stage features lifelong friends sound-tracking a city-wide block party, while Detroit Stage provides a platform for an all-Detroit lineup of veterans, rising talent, and newcomers. The Pyramid Stage offers an atmosphere of summer, and the Underground Stage brings a “warehouse party” experience to the main level of Hart Plaza.

Tickets are available via the festival’s official website.

See the lineup of three days below. Daily stage lineups and set times will be announced ahead of Movement.

Movement 2024 Lineup in Alphabetic Order

Saturday, May 25

Aboudi Issa

Acemoma

Ataxia B2B Mister Joshooa

Barclay Crenshaw

Blaaqgold

Carl Craig (Live)

Channel Tres (DJ set)

Colin Benders

Dames Brown

DJ 3000

DJ Etta

DJ Holographic

DJ Psycho

Dom Dolla

Donovan Glover

Dreamcastmoe

Floorplan

Francois Dillinger

Honeyluv

Huey Mnemonic

J House

James Ruskin

Jayda G

Julia Govor

Jyoty

Loco Dice

Lp Giobbi

Ludacris

Major League Djz

Masquenada

Mona Black

Paranoid London (Live)

Partiboi69 (Live)

Reference

Rimarkable

Ryan Elliott

Secrets (Live)

Skream

Solomun

Speedy J

Stacey Hotwaxx Hale

Stacey Pullen

Tee Grizzley

Tylr_

Waajeed

SHOWCASE:

Detroit Love X Defected Records

Sunday, May 26

999999999

2lanes (Live)

Adiel

Anané

Avalon Emerson

Blair French

The Blessed Madonna

Coco & Breezy

Delano Smith

Detroit Bureau Of Sound

DJ Godfather

Dream Beach

Eddie Logix

Ellen Allien

Fabiola

Fatima Hajji

Floating Points

Héctor Oaks

Heidy P

I Hate Models

Jacob Park

James Blake (DJ set)

Joseph Capriati

K-1

Kevin Saunderson B2B Idris Elba

Ladymonix

Masters At Work

Moonlighter

Mount Kimbie

Musclecars

Nicole Moudaber

Peter Croce

Richie Hawtin

Ron Trent

Sama’ Abdulhadi

The Saunderson Brothers

Sheefy Mcfly B2B Ak

STS (Live)

T.Linder B2B DJ Seoul

Tammy Lakkis

Teknono

Tiga

Will Clarke

SHOWCASES:

Kms Records Presents

Masters At Work Presents

Monday, May 27

Ant TC1

Armanni Reign

Augustus Williams

Azzecca

Borderland (Juan Atkins, Laurens & Moritz Von Oswald)

Boys Noize B2B Vtss

British Murder Boys

Bruce Bailey

Channel Badso (Vocalist)

Chris Lake

dBridge

Dee Diggs

DJ Cent

DJ Minx

DJ Tennis B2B Gerd Janson

Drs: In Session (Ft. Dogger)

Drummer B

Fatboy Slim

Goldie (Live Band)

Goldie (DJ set)

Gorgon City

Hiroko Yamamura

Honey Dijon

Horse Meat Disco

Indira Paganotto

Jaguar

Jah T (Vocalist)

John Collins

King Jazzy (Vocalist)

King Mellowman (Vocalist)

Kinky P

LTJ Bukem

Martyn

Negus Arubis (Vocalist)

Papa Joshua

Patrick Mason

Patrick Russell

Ranking Gimp

Seth Troxler

Skarpion Sting (Vocalist)

Skin On Skin

Something Blue

Special Request

Tama Sumo B2B Lakuti

Terrence Parker

Ti Es

SHOWCASES:

Metalheadz Presents

DJ Minx Presents House Your Life