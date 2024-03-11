Mary J. Blige is bringing her Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit back for its third consecutive year. This time, the festival is slated to take place in New York City from May 10 to 12 – marking a shift from its previous location in Atlanta.

“I’m so excited to bring our Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit to my hometown, New York City, a place that has always been a huge source of inspiration for me. Having the opportunity to continue to uplift, inspire and build within my community is the reason I created this festival,” Blige said in a statement. “Nobody does it like New York, so get ready.”

Set to headline this year’s concert at Barclays Center is Blige herself, joined by artists such as 50 Cent, Jill Scott, Fat Joe, Jadakiss, Muni Long, Lola Brooke, and Funk Flex. The festival is also slated to include a comedy show at the Apollo Theatre featuring Tiffany Haddish, Don’t Call Me White Girl, and Paris Sashay.

A jazz concert is also scheduled at the Blue Note with Robert Glasper, a gospel brunch hosted by Blige at the Brooklyn Chophouse – followed by a concert headlined by The Clark Sisters with Femme It Forward at Brooklyn Paramount.

Additionally, The Strength of a Woman Festival is not just about entertainment. The accompanying Summit, taking place at The Glasshouse on May 11 and hosted by Angie Martinez, offers a series of panels, keynote speeches, and workshops covering various topics, including music, wellness, technology, beauty, and financial literacy.

Pepsi, the festival’s inaugural partner, is returning once again to co-produce the event and is set to bring back its Pepsi Dig In platform, featuring food from local Black female restaurant owners.

Tickets to Strength of a Woman Festival are on sale now via the festival’s official website. Fans can also secure their spot by visiting secondary ticketing sites like MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”