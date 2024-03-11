The Alliance Theatre in Atlanta is preparing for the world premiere of “The Preacher’s Wife” musical, set to begin May 11 with a May 24 opening night and will continue until June 16. With a seasoned cast and a creative team led by Tituss Burgess and Azie Dungey, this stage adaptation is expected to deliver a soul-stirring experience for theater enthusiasts.

Amber Riley is slated to take on the role of Julia Biggs alongside Loretta Devine as Marguerite Coleman. Devine, who played a different role in the 1996 film adaptation, has been associated with the project since at least 2016 when one of its earliest readings took place in Manhattan. The ensemble cast also includes Rebecca E. Covington, Akron Watson, and Donald Webber, Jr.

Adapted from Robert Nathan’s novel The Bishop’s Wife and the movie The Bishop’s Wife and The Preacher’s Wife, the musical tells a tale of faith, resilience, and the transformative power of love. Set against the backdrop of Harlem, the story follows Preacher Henry and his wife Julia as they navigate the challenges of their congregation and their relationship.

To secure your spot at “The Preacher’s Wife,” visit the venue’s official website. Theatregoers can also find tickets via secondary ticketing sites like MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”