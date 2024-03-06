“Brooklyn Laundry” has extended its run for two additional weeks. The world premiere of the production, which opened on February 28, is now slated to play through April 14 at New York City’s Center Stage I.

Presented by Manhattan Theatre Club, “Brooklyn Laundry” is written and directed by John Patrick Shanley, the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning author of “Doubt” and the Oscar-winning writer of “Moonstruck.” It features talented actors Cecily Strong and David Zayas in the lead roles as Fran and Owen, respectively. The ensemble is rounded out by Florencia Lozano as Trish and Andrea Syglowski as Susie.

Following the stories of three sisters and a man who run a laundry, the play revolves around these characters confronting their unpredictable surroundings.

“Tragic and funny by turns, this story will remind you what is important in life… and the sorrow and joy of fully embracing adulthood,” a press release notes, summarizing the play.

The creative team includes scenic design by Santo Loquasto, costume design by Suzy Benzinger, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt, original music & sound design by John Gromada, and casting by Caparelliotis Casting & Kelly Gillespie. Kevin Bertolacci is the production stage Manager.

For tickets to “Brooklyn Laundry,” visit Manhattan Theater Club. Theatergoers can also score tickets via MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”