In a move aimed squarely at Washington, D.C. residents, the Washington Nationals have unveiled the District Tickets program, offering exclusive access and unbeatable prices.

This innovative ticketing system kicked-off Monday, March 4 and is set to revolutionize how locals experience baseball at Nationals Park. Dubbed District Tickets, these passes offer entry to all 2024 home games, with prices starting as low as $5.

The tickets also must be purchased in person at the Nationals Park Center Field Gate box office, adding a touch of old-school charm to the modern ticketing experience. Each fan is limited to purchasing four tickets per game, up to four games per transaction. Once acquired, District Tickets are non-transferable and non-resalable.

The introduction of District Tickets marks a departure from the Nationals’ previous walk-up program, which offered discounted tickets exclusively on game days. By replacing this system, the team aims to streamline the ticketing process and extend its gratitude to the community that has supported them throughout the years, particularly during the 2024 season.

The rollout of District Tickets coincides with a significant milestone – the reopening of the Nationals Park Center Field Gate box office on non-game days for the first time since 2019.

For those unable to secure tickets in advance, a limited number of District Tickets will be available for purchase on game days, subject to availability.