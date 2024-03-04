As anticipation builds for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium is gearing up for its role as a host venue. While soccer fans eagerly await the tournament’s arrival, the stadium’s management faces a unique challenge: the installation of a grass playing surface – a requirement set forth by FIFA amidst its predominantly turf-based infrastructure.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home to the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and Major League Soccer’s Atlanta United, boasts a state-of-the-art design, including a retractable roof that often remains closed during events. However, the venue’s compact location within downtown Atlanta presents logistical hurdles for implementing a grass field permanently.

Greg Beadles, president of the Falcons, touched on the complexities, citing the stadium’s event calendar, which encompasses over 50 occasions annually, ranging from football matches to concerts.

“We’re in a very tight location downtown, which is what the city of Atlanta leadership and state of Georgia leadership wanted,” Beadles explained. “It’s just not tenable to have grass.”

Despite the inability to accommodate natural turf year-round, the Falcons are embarking on a $200 million renovation project for Mercedes-Benz Stadium. These upgrades, spread over the coming years, aim to enhance the fan experience and modernize various amenities.

Among the planned improvements are renovations to approximately 200 suites, upgrades to the Wi-Fi and cellular systems, as well as enhancements to concession areas, including the introduction of auto-checkout systems. Additionally, the restaurant will undergo a transformation into the “Chairman’s Lounge,” a premium seating area with 154 seats.

While these renovations signify a commitment to maintaining Mercedes-Benz Stadium’s status as a premier sports and entertainment venue, they won’t be fully realized by the time the World Cup kicks off in 2026 due to the number of events taking place at the stadium.