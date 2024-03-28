Mobile, Alabama, is poised for a transformative endeavor in its entertainment landscape. The recent approval of an agreement between the City of Mobile and Oak View Group (OVG), a global leader in live experience venue management, signals the city’s attempt at offering top-level experiences for residents and visitors.

With plans already underway to demolish the aging Mobile Civic Center and replace it with a cutting-edge civic arena in collaboration with Live Nation, the addition of OVG’s management of the Author Outlaw Convention Center and the historic Saenger Theater further aims to solidify Mobile’s position as a destination for entertainment.

“OVG is the global leader in live experience venue development, management, and premium hospitality, and we are excited to bring their expertise to Mobile,” said Mayor Stimpson. “Their team has the talent and experience to improve the programming and customer experiences at these two important city facilities, and we appreciate the Mobile City Council buying into this vision.”

Greg O’Dell, President of Venue Management at OVG360, expressed gratitude for partnering with the city to revitalize the Convention Center and Saenger Theater.

“We are thrilled the city has entrusted Oak View Group as its partner to reinvigorate the Mobile Convention Center and Saenger Theater,” said O’Dell. “Our priority is managing a smooth transition process… Additionally, we look forward to meeting with all customers, current and new, as we will elevate the guest experience and support the surrounding community.”