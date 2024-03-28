Ticketmaster signed a deal with New York City Football Club (NYCFC) to maintain its partnership with the club as its official ticketing provider. The ticketing giant has been serving to NYCFC since its debut game in 2015.

Besides basic ticketing service, the renewed agreement will include the integration of NYCFC’s official app with Ticketmaster’s ‘Ignite’ app, aiming to make the process of ticket purchasing and managing easier for fans. Additionally, fans will be able to gain access to venue information on their mobile devices.

The football club will continue to benefit from data and insights the ticketing company provides them to engage both new and existing fans, further personalizing the live event experience.

“Together, we will continue to provide top-class fan engagement and a smooth ticketing experience for our fans through our official New York City FC app which leverages Ticketmaster’s industry-leading technology,” Andres Gonzalez, New York City FC Vice President of Partnerships, said in a statement.

Clay Luter, Ticketmaster Executive Vice President and Co-Head of Sports, said the company’s “focus on innovation and delivering a seamless ticketing journey perfectly complements New York City FC’s pursuit of personalized fan engagement.”

“Together, we’re dedicated to providing New York City FC fans the best ticketing experience for years to come,” Luter said.

Joining the game as Major League Soccer’s 20th franchise in 2013 and debuted against Orlando City SC in March 2015, NYCFC drew an average attendance of 29,000 in their first year, with 20,000 season ticket holders in their inaugural season.

Six years after its inaugural season, the club was crowned 2021 MLS Cup Champions for the first time in its history.

New York City FC plays the majority of home games at the iconic Yankee Stadium, which is also home to minority owner, the New York Yankees.

Ticketmaster, on the other hand, renewed its agreement with New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium and its resident NFL franchises, the New York Giant’s and Jets as their exclusive ticketing provider four months ago. Similarly, the integration was planned to rely heavily on mobile-restrictive ticketing systems, which provided a boon of consumer data to both the ticketing company and its marketing partners, as well as the stadium operators and franchises.