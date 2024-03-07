The Project Pabst Music Festival is making its return after a seven-year hiatus, set to be held at Waterfront Park in Portland, Oregon, from July 27 to 28. The lineup for this year’s festival includes rock legend Billy Idol, hip-hop sensation T-Pain, indie stars Big Thief, and Denzel Curry.

Joining Billy Idol and T-Pain on stage on Saturday are Violent Femmes, Gossip, Strfkr, Shannon & the Clams, Dehd, La Luz, Home Font and Alien Boy.

Scheduled to perform alongside Big Thief on Sunday is Denzel Curry, Manchester Orchestra, Jeff Rosenstock, Soccer Mommy, Militarie Gun, Kenny Mason, Miya Folick, Sweeping Promises, and Glitterfox.

Pre-sale tickets are already available, followed by a general on-sale on March 8 at 10 a.m. PST. via Project Pabst’s official website. Fans looking to secure their spot can visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off) or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

The complete lineup can be found below: