St. Vincent is hitting the road for a tour dubbed “All Born Screaming” in support of her upcoming album of the same name.

The “Roslyn” singer will kick-off the trek on May 22 at California’s The Majestic Ventura Theatre. From there, she’ll appear in Philadelphia, Toronto, San Francisco, and Boston, stopping at venues like the Michigan Theatre in Ann Arbor, Washington, D.C.’s The Anthem, and the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles before wrapping-up at The Palace Theatre in St. Paul on September 20.

Spoon will provide support, while Yves Tumor, Momma, Eartheater, and Dorian Electra will open the show, varying per date.

Presale tickets will be available starting Tuesday, April 2, with a general on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m. local time via St. Vincent’s official website. Additionally, fans can shop for tickets and compare prices at secondary ticketing sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

St. Vincent can also be found performing throughout the year at Napa Valley BottleRock Festival and Washington’s Thing Festival.

All Born Screaming, St. Vincent’s eighth studio album, is due April 26 via Total Pleasure Records. The LP, which features singles “Broken Man” and “Flea,” follows 2021’s Daddy’s Home.

Find her full list of upcoming tour dates below:

St. Vincent “All Born Screaming” Tour 2024

22 May – Ventura, CA – The Majestic Ventura Theater

25 May – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

8 August – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

11 August – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum

13 August – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory

14 August – Ogden, UT – Twilight Concert Series

16 August – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

5 September – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

6 September – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

10 September – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

11 September – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

13 September – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem

14 September – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

16 September – Ann Arbor, MI – Michigan Theater

20 September – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theater