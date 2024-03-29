TFL has announced its designation as an Authorized Ticket Marketplace (ATM) for Major League Baseball’s 2024 season, as of March 27, 2024. This status enables TFL to offer fans a secure platform for purchasing MLB tickets, reinforcing the company’s commitment to enhancing fan experience and engagement.

For the upcoming season, TFL has secured multi-year ticketing agreements with notable MLB teams, including the Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals. These partnerships reflect TFL’s growing influence and dedication to offering an unparalleled ticket-buying experience.

Adam Rossbach, President of TFL, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “Last year, MLB announced a new ecosystem for ticket resale companies in an effort to balance access and fan engagement. We’re proud to be named an Authorized Ticket Marketplace of the league, and we’re confident that we’ll help connect our partners to more fans.”

The MLB introduced the ATM initiative in the 2023 season, aiming to streamline the ticket purchasing process and ensure transaction security for fans. TFL’s inclusion as an ATM underscores its reputation and reliability in the live event ticketing sector, providing a trusted avenue for fans to engage with their favorite teams. It also typically involves a requirement that consumer data from secondary market sales be shared back through to the league and/or teams involved in the games.

Other marketplaces in the program include SeatGeek – the MLB’s “official” ticket resale platform – as well as StubHub.

In addition to MLB games, TFL provides access to a wide range of live events, including sports, concerts, and theater performances. Fans can leverage the Tickets For Less app for a streamlined ticket purchasing process and avail themselves of a special discount upon signing up. Notably, TFL distinguishes itself by eliminating added service fees at checkout, offering a transparent and customer-friendly buying experience.

Founded in 2004, TFL has emerged as a leading ticket marketplace in North America, particularly in the Midwest. The company’s success is attributed to its commitment to no service fees, a hassle-free purchasing process, and innovative technology solutions that cater to employee and customer loyalty programs. As an ATM for MLB, TFL continues to solidify its position as a key player in the sports and entertainment ticketing industry.