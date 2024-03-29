‘The Notebook’ to Offer Post-Show Encore with Ingrid Michaelson 

Nicholas Sparks’ iconic love story “The Notebook” is currently running on Broadway, and theatergoers are in for a special post-show treat next month.

Following the show on April 2, the production’s composer Ingrid Michaelson will perform an encore song before joining the cast for a special Q&A.

“I think I can still sing…,” the “You & I” singer said in an Instagram story sharing the news. “Come see if I’m right.”

“The Notebook” debuted on February 10 and joined the “$1 Million Club” during its first week of showings at the Gerald Shoenfeld Theatre. The musical, based on Sparks’ 1996 novel of the same name, includes a book by Bekah Brunstetter with direction from Michael Greif and Schele Williams.

“The Notebook” delves into the story of Allie and Noah, set in 1940’s South Carolina. The pair, who fell in love as teenagers, spent years apart living their own lives until they reconnect again as adults. However, when they meet years later, Allie is engaged. The two reminisce on old times and Allie is forced to make the hardest decision of her life: choosing the man her parents always wanted, or spending the rest of her life with her first true love.