The alt-rock scene is getting ready as the multi-platinum trio Wallows announces their global tour in support of their upcoming album, Model. The tour is slated to feature special guests Benee for all North American dates. 

The “Model Tour” is scheduled to start on August 6 in Portland at Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds. From there, the band is slated to make stops in cities such as Vancouver, Seattle, Las Vegas, Austin, Chicago, Morrison, and San Francisco before wrapping up their North American leg on September 12 at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum. 

The Wallows are then set to go overseas where they will perform in places such as Amsterdam, Paris, Edinburgh, and London. 

This tour announcement comes on the heels of Wallows’ return with their latest single, “Your Apartment,” which garnered widespread acclaim and marked their highest streaming debut to date. The band is slated to release their second single, “Calling After Me” on March 21. 

Wallows Model North American Tour Dates 

August 6 – Portland, OR – Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds 

August  7 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre 

August  8 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater at Lumen Field 

August  9 – Boise, ID – Treetfort Music Hall 

August  11 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan 

August 12 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre 

August  13 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel Entertainment Center 

August  15 – Austin, TX – Moody Center 

August 16 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory 

August  17 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre 

August  19 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park 

August  20 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

August  22 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion 

August  23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

August  24 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann

August  26 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

August  28 – Laval, QC – Place Bell 

August  30 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage 

August  31 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre 

September 2 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island 

September 3 – Saint Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park 

September 5 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre 

September 6 – Sandy, UT – The Plaza at America First Field 

September 8 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium 

September 9 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl 

September 10 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theater 

September 12 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum 

