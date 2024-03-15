The alt-rock scene is getting ready as the multi-platinum trio Wallows announces their global tour in support of their upcoming album, Model. The tour is slated to feature special guests Benee for all North American dates.

The “Model Tour” is scheduled to start on August 6 in Portland at Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds. From there, the band is slated to make stops in cities such as Vancouver, Seattle, Las Vegas, Austin, Chicago, Morrison, and San Francisco before wrapping up their North American leg on September 12 at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum.

The Wallows are then set to go overseas where they will perform in places such as Amsterdam, Paris, Edinburgh, and London.

This tour announcement comes on the heels of Wallows’ return with their latest single, “Your Apartment,” which garnered widespread acclaim and marked their highest streaming debut to date. The band is slated to release their second single, “Calling After Me” on March 21.

Fans can find tickets to the upcoming tour via the band’s official website. Tickets are also available by visiting MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

Wallows Model North American Tour Dates

August 6 – Portland, OR – Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds

August 7 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

August 8 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater at Lumen Field

August 9 – Boise, ID – Treetfort Music Hall

August 11 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan

August 12 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

August 13 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel Entertainment Center

August 15 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

August 16 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

August 17 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre

August 19 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

August 20 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

August 22 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

August 24 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann

August 26 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

August 28 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

August 30 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

August 31 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

September 2 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

September 3 – Saint Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

September 5 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 6 – Sandy, UT – The Plaza at America First Field

September 8 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

September 9 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

September 10 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theater

September 12 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum