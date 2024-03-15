Rapper Megan Thee Stallion just revealed the cities she’ll be hitting on her forthcoming “Hot Girl Summer” tour.

“HOTTIESSS GET READY TO COME HAVE SOME FUN WITH ME AT THEE HOT GIRL SUMMER TOUR Get your outfits ready nowww,” Megan Thee Stallion said in correspondent with the announcement.

The “Hiss” singer will cross North America and Europe, promising “thee hottest event of the summer.” While no dates have been revealed at this time, Megan Thee Stallion announced she’ll be stopping in major U.S. cities including New York, Memphis, Tampa, Houston, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas, as well as cities over the pond in Manchester, Amsterdam, Dublin, and London.

Fans were told to keep an eye out for each city’s corresponding date on March 20.

“We getting started this MAY I told you what cities today to get yall prepared!” she said in an Instagram post. “Check back in on thee 20th for official dates I’m so exciteddddd.” Megan Thee Stallion’s upcoming trek will mark the first tour of her career in support of her third forthcoming record. “So this is going to be the first time that I drop an album on time for the summer,” the rapper said. “I do want to give the hotties the Megan Thee Stallion experience.”

See the full list of her announced dates today: