The alternative-indie rock outfit Wilco will head out on a tour across the spring and summer months this year.

The trek, titled “Tour to Infinity,” follows a round of shows Down Under throughout March. In June, the North American run will kick-off at Milwaukee’s Riverside Theatre. From there, they’ll appear in Chicago for a two-night show at the Salt Shed, Raleigh’s North Carolina Museum of Art, the Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts in Vienna, and a pair of shows at New York City’s Beacon Theatre. They’re also set to perform across three days at the Solid Sound Festival in North Addams, Massachusetts, as well as two gigs at Toronto’s Massey Hall before wrapping-up at Chautauqua Institution in New York on July 5.

Throughout the outing, Katie Cruel and Cut Worms will provide support.

Wilco, known for tracks like “I Might,” “Speak Into the Rose,” and “Random Name Generator,” dropped the album Cousin last year.

Find Wilco’s upcoming North American tour dates below:

Wilco | Tour to Infinity 2024

06/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

06/14 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

06/15 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

06/18 – Raleigh, NC @ North Carolina Museum of Art

06/20 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts

06/21 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theater

06/22 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theater

06/28 – North Adams, MA @ Solid Sound Festival

06/29 – North Adams, MA @ Solid Sound Festival

06/30 – North Adams, MA @ Solid Sound Festival

07/02 – Toronto, Ontario @ Massey Hall

07/03 – Toronto, Ontario @ Massey Hall

07/05 – Chautauqua, NY @ Chautauqua Institution