Tony Award nominee Robyn Hurder is scheduled to make her return to Broadway’s “Chicago” at the Ambassador Theatre. Hurder is set to take on the role of Velma Kelly with a limited engagement slated for March 26 to June 16 – replacing Amra-Faye Wright, who concludes her role on March 24,

Hurder’s previous role in “Chicago” was as Roxie Hart for a weeklong run in 2017. Other cast members include Ariana Madix as Roxie Hart, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, Lili Thomas as Matron “Mama” Morton, Red Concepción as Amos Hart, and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

| RELATED: Ariana Madix Makes Broadway Debut in Chicago |

Under the direction of Walter Bobbie and choreography by Ann Reinking, “Chicago” continues to captivate audiences with its score by John Kander and Fred Ebb and story crafted by Ebb and Bob Fosse. Behind the scenes, the production is helmed by producers Barry and Fran Weissle, with casting by ARC/Duncan Stewart.

| RELATED: Jinkx Monsoon Set to Return to Broadway’s ‘Chicago’ |

For your chance to catch Hurder starring as Velma Kelly, you can find tickets via the production’s official website. Theatergoers can also secure their seats by visiting secondary sites like MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”