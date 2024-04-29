Broadway welcomed a familiar favorite back to the stage as “The Wiz” returned in its latest revival at the Marquis Theatre. With its recent opening on April 17, the production wasted no time in gaining attention, swiftly ascending into the top five highest-grossing shows of the week.

Led by director Schele Williams, “The Wiz” secured its position among Broadway’s elite with $1.48 million in ticket sales – even with the allocation of complimentary tickets on opening night. One of the reasons for such high sales can be attributed to the venue, Marquis Theatre, which has 1,600 seats. Another factor that may have contributed to the show’s popularity is the average ticket cost, coming in at $117, ranking 14th in terms of averages.

“The Wiz” emerged as the fourth highest-attended show on Broadway, drawing in 12,650 theatergoers across seven performances. Joining the ranks of Broadway’s top earners alongside “The Wiz” are “The Lion King,” “Wicked,” “Hamilton,” and “MJ The Musical.”

Notably, Broadway’s overall box office experienced a slight decline, dropping from $35.5 million to $34.6 million. This decline was most likely due to new productions aiming to meet the April 26 deadline for the 2024 Tony Awards eligibility.

