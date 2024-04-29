The “Way Down We Go” singers of the Icelandic rock group KALEO are heading out on a North American tour this fall.

The “Payback Tour” kicks-off at the Dillon Amphitheatre in Colorado, followed by shows in Bend, Calgary, Toronto, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., Houston, and St. Louis. Along the way, they’ll play venues like Austin’s Moody Amphitheatre, the Centennial Concert Hall in Winnipeg, Denver’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and two shows at The Wiltern in Los Angeles before wrapping-up at Cleveland’s House of Blues on October 10.

Matt Maeson, Vincent Lima, Neal Francis, Reignwolf, Chance Pena, Hembree, and Larkin Poe will provide support, varying per date.

Kaleo was also recently tapped as the direct support for The Rolling Stones during their Hackney Diamonds Tour stop at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field on June 11.

The group made noise with their debut record A/B in 2016, garnering attention with “All the Pretty Girls,” “No Good,” and “Broken Bones,” and followed with 2021’s Surface Sounds. KALEO returned this year with the single “Lonely Cowboy.”

Find KALEO’s full list of upcoming tour dates below, as well as various ticketing options:

KALEO Payback 2024 Tour

6/11 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field (supporting The Rolling Stones)

6/14- Dillon, CO – Dillon Amphitheater

6/16 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

6/17 – Salt Lake City, UT – Red Butte

6/19 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park

6/20 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

6/21 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

6/23 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

6/25 – Forest Grove, OR – Grand Lodge

6/26 – Carnation, WA – Remlinger Farms

8/25 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheatre

8/27 – Boise, ID – Outlaw Field at Idaho Botanical Garden

8/28 – Airway Heights, WA – Northern Quest Resort & Casino

8/29 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater

8/31 – Edmonton, AB – Edmonton Expo Centre

9/01 – Kelowna, BC – Denim on the Diamond

9/02 – Calgary, AB – Grey Eagle Resort & Casino – Grey Eagle Event Centre

9/04 – Winnipeg, MB – Centennial Concert Hall

9/05 – Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Casino Hotel – Mystic Showroom

9/07 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

9/08 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum

9/09 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

9/11 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

9/13 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

9/16 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

9/17 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

9/19 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/20 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

9/21 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond 2024

9/24 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit

9/25 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewery

9/27 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

9/28 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

9/30 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

10/3 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

10/4 – St Louis, MO – The Factory at the District

10/6 – Kansas City, MO – Midland Theater

10/9 – McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre

10/10 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues