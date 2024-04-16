The cast for the North American tour of the musical “Back to the Future” has been unveiled. Acclaimed actor Don Stephenson and rising star Caden Brauch will lead the ensemble as Doc Brown and Marty McFly.

Scheduled to kick off in June at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, Ohio, “Back to the Future: The Musical” will make stops in over 25 cities during the 2024–2025 season, with more dates expected to be added. Previews will begin on June 6 at Proctors in Schenectady, New York. Other stops include Denver, Dallas, Tulsa, Hartford, Providence, Buffalo, and Boston before wrapping up on August 31 in Toronto, at Ed Mirvish Theatre.

Joining Stephenson and Brauch on stage are the newly announced Burke Swanson as George McFly, Zan Berube as Lorraine Baines, Cartreze Tucker as Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry, Ethan Rogers as Biff Tannen, and Luke Antony Neville as Principal Strickland.

“Back to the Future: The Musical” has a book by Bob Gale and new music and lyrics by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard, along with songs from the original soundtrack like “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.” The play is under the direction of Tony winner John Rando with set and costume design by Tim Hatley and lighting design by Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone.

The creative team includes choreographer Chris Bailey, musical supervisor Nick Finlow, and casting director Tara Rubin, with orchestrations by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook and dance arrangements by David Chase.

“Back to the Future: The Musical” has already garnered critical acclaim, winning the Best New Musical Olivier Award after its West End debut.

