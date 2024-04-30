After promising “perhaps the biggest” name since Taylor Swift, Circuit of the Americas has officially announced its musical headliners for this year’s Formula One Pirelli United States Grand Prix.

Rock star and former frontman of The Police, Sting, will take the stage alongside rap icon Eminem. “Roxanne” singer Sting will perform at the Germania Insurance Super Stage on Friday, October 18 — which will be his only visit to Texas on his “Sting 3.0 Tour.” “Slim Shady” will follow with a performance Saturday, October 19 — marking Eminem’s first headlining show in five years. The show also follows the release of Eminem’s forthcoming LP The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace), due this summer.

Tickets to the USGP include access to the headlining concerts after the on-track action ends for the day.

Earlier this month, COTA offered fans the opportunity to sell back their USGP tickets for profit, noting that they are “confident in the strength of this year’s entertainment lineup.” Those who purchased a three-day ground pass ticket have a chance to make a profit if they decide to sell back their tickets to COTA between now and May 6. COTA Chairman Bobby Epstein said that in the past, they’ve had early bird ticket sales before the whole program was developed, and this year, they sold more than 10,000 GA tickets at a price of $299. They will offer those buyers $350 to sell the tickets back.

“It’s an opportunity for fans to turn their early bird passes into a financial win,” COTA said in a social media post. “Whether you choose to keep your tickets and enjoy the shows or you decide to take a profit, you’re a winner!”

Those interested in selling back their tickets to COTA can click here.