Comedian and actor Dane Cook is set to embark on a massive 36-city tour across North America, titled ‘Fresh New Flavor,’ from late August through December.

The comedy heavyweight kicks-off his trek on August 30 at Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, followed by gigs in major cities including New York, Portland, Vancouver, Chicago, Minneapolis, Houston, Atlanta, Miami Beach, San Francisco, Toronto, and more. It wraps up at Paramount Theatre in Denver on December 14.

Performing stand-up in comedy clubs since early 90s, Cook made a big breakthrough in 1998 after appearing on Comedy Central’s Premium Blend. These shows, along with the 2003 release of his Platinum-selling album “Harmful If Swallowed,” brought Cook fame, making him one of the nation’s most successful new comedians at the time. He continued dropping a number of record-breaking comedy specials throughout the years including “Vicious Circle,” “Isolated Incident,” “Retaliation,” “Tourgasm,” and “Rough Around the Edges: Live from Madison Square Garden.”

The renowned stand-up comedian released his latest comedy special, “Above It All,” in October 2022, which quickly soared to the top of the comedy album charts.

The news of the upcoming tour came after Cook’s recent announcement that he has partnered with Super Channel to produce a documentary on his life titled, “Brace for Impact: The Dane Cook Story.”

Cook refers to his family when dwelling on his persona on the stage. “My mother is like a Looney Tunes cartoon. She’s wiggly,” he says, adding: “My dad is the polar opposite. He always had a little ‘what the fuck’ in his voice. Even if he knew nothing about what he was talking about, he could sell it. So I looked at these two extremely funny people and created a style of comedy from absorbing their actions.”

His style is described as principally “long-form storytelling.” In an interview with boston.com, he says he has always been a storyteller, even when he was young.

“When I was younger, it was a very linear kind of storytelling, very physical,” Cook said. :I was a whirling dervish on stage.”

“But as I got more mature, I started loving language, painting verbal pictures,” he explains. “I really focused on the idea of LPMs within a standard story — that stands for Laughs Per Minute. How can I take people on a journey, but not to where it feels like a seminar?”

For Dane Cook fans, tickets will be available starting with artist presale beginning Tuesday, April 30. General on-sale begins Friday, May 3 at 10 a.m. local time. See Cook’s official website for tickets and more information.

The full list of upcoming tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:

Dane Cook: Fresh New Flavor 2024 Dates

Fri Aug 30—Las Vegas, NV—Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

Thu Sep 05—Spokane, WA—Martin Woldson Theater At The Fox

Fri Sep 06—Portland, OR—Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Sat Sep 07—Seattle, WA—Paramount Theatre

Sun Sep 08—Vancouver, BC—Orpheum

Fri Sep 20—Albany, NY—Palace Theatre

Sat Sep 21—New York, NY—Beacon Theatre

Fri Sep 27—Chicago, IL—The Chicago Theatre

Sat Sep 28—Minneapolis, MN—State Theatre

Sun Sep 29—Omaha, NE—Steelhouse Omaha

Thu Oct 10—Rochester, NY—Kodak Center

Fri Oct 11—Hershey, PA—The Hershey Theatre

Sat Oct 12—Philadelphia, PA—The Met

Thu Oct 17—Washington, DC—Warner Theatre

Fri Oct 18—Indianapolis, IN—Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Sat Oct 19—Detroit, MI—The Fillmore Detroit

Sun Oct 20—Pittsburgh, PA—Benedum Center

Thu Oct 24—Akron, OH—Akron Civic Theatre

Fri Oct 25—Columbus, OH—Mershon Auditorium

Sat Oct 26—Cincinnati, OH—The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Fri Nov 01—Dallas, TX—Majestic Theatre

Sat Nov 02—Houston, TX—Bayou Music Center

Sun Nov 03—Austin, TX—ACL Live – Moody Theater

Thu Nov 07—Grand Rapids, MI—Devos Hall

Fri Nov 08—Madison, WI—Orpheum Theater

Sat Nov 09—Milwaukee, WI—Riverside Theater

Wed Nov 13—Durham, NC—Durham Performing Arts Center

Thu Nov 14—Charlotte, NC—Ovens Auditorium

Fri Nov 15—Atlanta, GA—Tabernacle

Sat Nov 16—Miami Beach, FL—Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre

Thu Nov 21—San Francisco, CA—The Masonic

Fri Nov 22—San Diego, CA—San Diego Civic Theatre

Sat Dec 07—Toronto, CA—Meridian Hall

Thu Dec 12—Kansas City, MO—Kansas City Music Hall

Fri Dec 13—Phoenix, AZ—Arizona Financial Theatre

Sat Dec 14—Denver, CO—Paramount Theatre