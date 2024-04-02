The emo, alt-rockers of Dashboard Confessional are hitting the road for a 28-date tour this fall.

The trek is slated to kick-off at Asbury Parks’ Stone Pony Summer Stage on September 10, followed by gigs in St. Louis, San Diego, Chicago, Seattle, and Phoenix. Throughout the trek, they’ll appear at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Palladium, KEMBA Live! in Columbus, New York City’s The Rooftop at Pier 17, and Houston’s Bayou Music Center before wrapping-up at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving on October 27.

“Love Drunk” stars of Boys Like Girls, who just returned in 2023 with SUNDAY AT FOXWOODS — their first album sine 2012 — will provide support on tour. Taylor Acorn will open the show.

Tickets for the upcoming trek head on sale Friday, April 5 via Dashboard Confessional’s official website. Fans can also score tickets by visiting secondary ticketing sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

Dashboard Confessional, known for early 2000s hits like “Vindicated” and “Hands Down,” last released All The Truth That I Can Tell in 2022. Fans can also catch the group appearing at this year’s When We Were Young festival, performing 2007’s Dusk and Summer in-full.

Find Dashboard Confessional’s full round of tour dates below:

Dashboard Confessional 2024 Tour Dates

09/10 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

09/11 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

09/12 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

09/14 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

09/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

09/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

09/18 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

09/20 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

09/21 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant

09/22 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

09/24 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha

09/25 – Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom

09/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown Theater

09/28 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

10/04 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

10/05 – Anaheim, CA @ House Of Blues

10/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

10/09 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento

10/11 – Forest Grove, OR @ McMenamins Grand Lodge

10/12 – Spokane, WA @ The Podium

10/13 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

10/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

10/16 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

10/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival

10/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival

10/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

10/23 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment Center

10/25 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

10/26 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

10/27 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory