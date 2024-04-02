The emo, alt-rockers of Dashboard Confessional are hitting the road for a 28-date tour this fall.
The trek is slated to kick-off at Asbury Parks’ Stone Pony Summer Stage on September 10, followed by gigs in St. Louis, San Diego, Chicago, Seattle, and Phoenix. Throughout the trek, they’ll appear at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Palladium, KEMBA Live! in Columbus, New York City’s The Rooftop at Pier 17, and Houston’s Bayou Music Center before wrapping-up at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving on October 27.
“Love Drunk” stars of Boys Like Girls, who just returned in 2023 with SUNDAY AT FOXWOODS — their first album sine 2012 — will provide support on tour. Taylor Acorn will open the show.
Tickets for the upcoming trek head on sale Friday, April 5 via Dashboard Confessional’s official website. Fans can also score tickets by visiting secondary ticketing sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.
Dashboard Confessional, known for early 2000s hits like “Vindicated” and “Hands Down,” last released All The Truth That I Can Tell in 2022. Fans can also catch the group appearing at this year’s When We Were Young festival, performing 2007’s Dusk and Summer in-full.
Find Dashboard Confessional’s full round of tour dates below:
Dashboard Confessional 2024 Tour Dates
09/10 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
09/11 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
09/12 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
09/14 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre
09/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
09/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
09/18 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
09/20 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
09/21 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant
09/22 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
09/24 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha
09/25 – Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom
09/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown Theater
09/28 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
10/04 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA
10/05 – Anaheim, CA @ House Of Blues
10/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
10/09 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento
10/11 – Forest Grove, OR @ McMenamins Grand Lodge
10/12 – Spokane, WA @ The Podium
10/13 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
10/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
10/16 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
10/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival
10/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival
10/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
10/23 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment Center
10/25 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
10/26 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
10/27 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory