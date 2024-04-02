The indie rock band Manchester Orchestra announced they are getting ready to tour across the United States, commemorating the 10th anniversary of their fourth studio album, Cope. Joining the group on tour are Militarie Gun as support for all the tour dates.

The tour is set to kick off on September 6 in Charlotte at The Fillmore. From there, the band is set to make stops in Silver Spring, Sayreville, Buffalo, Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Cincinnati, and Detroit before wrapping up on September 20 in Indianapolis at Rock The Ruins at Holliday Park.

Before their tour, Manchester Orchestra is set to perform on July 11 in Castle Combe, U.K., at 2000trees and on July 28 in Portland at Project Pabst. For fans looking to purchase tickets, the general on-sale starts on Wednesday, April 3. For more information and additional details, visit the Manchester Orchestra’s official website.

This tour comes on the heels of Manchester Orchestra’s most recent album, The Valley of Vision, which was released to critical acclaim last year.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Manchester Orchestra 2024 Tour Dates

07/11 – Castle Combe, UK @ 2000trees

07/28 – Portland, OR @ Project Pabst

09/06 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte *

09/07 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring *

09/08 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom *

09/10 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo RiverWorks *

09/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia *

09/13 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount Theater *

09/14 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston *

09/17 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center *

09/19 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore *

09/20 – Indianapolis, IN @ Rock The Ruins at Holliday Park *

* = w/ Militarie Gun