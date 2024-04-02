Eventbrite, the global marketplace for shared experiences, recently made significant changes to its leadership team, announcing the appointment of CEO Julia Hartz to the role of Executive Chair of the Board of Directors – effective June 6, 2024. This move comes as part of a broader transition within the company, which also involves the departure of current Executive Chairman Kevin Hartz and board member Steffan Tomlinson.

Julia Hartz, who co-founded Eventbrite alongside her husband Kevin Hartz and Renaud Visage in 2006, has helped the company’s growth and success. As CEO, she has guided Eventbrite through various challenges and milestones. Now, assuming the role of Executive Chair, Julia Hartz will continue to steer the company while also taking on additional responsibilities within the boardroom.

The transition marks the end of an era for Kevin Hartz, who has played a pivotal role in shaping Eventbrite’s trajectory over the past two decades. His decision to step down from the board reflects a new chapter in his entrepreneurial journey, as he focuses on investing in and launching new ventures through his platform, A*.

“I’m confident that the company remains in great hands with steadfast leadership. I’m proud of what we have accomplished so far, serving millions of event creators and hundreds of millions of consumers worldwide,” Kevin Hartz said in a statement.

Alongside Kevin’s departure, Steffan Tomlinson will also step down from the board after eight years of service. As Stripe’s chief financial officer, Steffan brought his expertise to Eventbrite’s financial operations, helping to establish practices during the company’s transition to a public entity.