Lincoln Center Theater’s Broadway revival of Anton Chekhov’s “Uncle Vanya” is making waves even before its first preview. Originally slated to begin on April 2, the production will now kick off on April 3 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. Despite the delay in the first preview, the opening night remains scheduled for April 24.

Directed by Lila Neugebauer and featuring a new translation by Tony nominee Heidi Schreck, this rendition of “Uncle Vanya” brings a fresh perspective to Chekhov’s timeless classic. The production centers around Sonya and her uncle Vanya living a tranquil life managing the family farm until her ill father and his wife take residence, leading to unexpected romances, buried desires, and unresolved resentments, forcing the family to confront their past regrets.

Steve Carell, known for his roles in “The Office,” takes on the role of Uncle Vanya. This marks a significant moment in his career as he steps onto the Broadway stage for the first time. Alongside him, Alison Pill, Tony nominee for her roles in “Three Tall Women” and “The Lieutenant of Inishmore,” portrays Vanya’s niece Sonya.

