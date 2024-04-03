The West End revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Sunset Boulevard,” which previously announced its move to Broadway, recently revealed venue information and dates for the show. Theatergoers will be able to see the musical beginning previews on September 28 with an opening scheduled for October 20 at the St. James Theatre.

Based on the 1950 Billy Wilder film, “Sunset Boulevard” centers around the reclusive Norma Desmond and her ill-fated love affair with struggling Hollywood screenwriter Joe Gillis. The musical version made its world premiere at the Shubert Theatre in 1993, with Glenn Close as Norma Desmond, and then opened on Broadway in 1994. It turned back to Broadway in 2017 with Close reprising her role.

West End’s Jamie Lloyd-directed version of the celebrated show opened at the Savoy Theatre on October 12, 2023, and completed its run on January 6, 2024, receiving widespread acclaim for its innovative take on the classic musical. It includes a stripped-down set and innovative use of live video, setting it apart from previous renditions.

In the Broadway engagement this fall, Nicole Scherzinger will reprise her role of faded silent-screen star Norma Desmond. Joining Scherzinger are her London co-stars Tom Francis as Joe Gillis, Grace Hodgett-Young as Betty Schaefer, and Olivier Award-winner David Thaxton as Max Von Mayerling. Additional casting will be announced at a later date. The announcement will also mark Scherzinger’s Broadway debut.

“It has truly been a lifelong dream of mine to perform on Broadway,” Scherzinger said in a statement. “So, to be bringing this iconic production to NYC with my London co-stars and our cutting-edge director Jamie Lloyd is a pinnacle moment for me in my career.”

Featuring music by Andrew Lloyd Webber with lyrics and a book by Don Black and Christopher Hampton, the production received 11 Olivier Award nominations including Best Musical Revival, won Evening Standard Awards for Lloyd and Scherzinger as well as seven WhatsOnStage Awards.

Exclusive pre-sale of the show begins April 3 at 10 a.m.. ET. Sign up here for access. Tickets will then go on sale to the general public starting April 10 at 10 a.m. EST. Theatergoers can also score tickets to other Broadway shows by visiting MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”