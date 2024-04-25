Legends, the US-based powerhouse in sports events and venue management, has announced the appointment of former Meta executive Dan Levy as its new Chief Executive Officer. The announcement comes as Legends gears up to finalize its acquisition of ASM Global, a global venue giant with an extensive portfolio.

Levy brings a wealth of experience from his 14-year tenure at Meta, formerly known as Facebook. Serving on the executive team for over eight years, Levy spearheaded technical innovations and commercial endeavors. Notably, he played a large role in driving Meta’s monetization strategies for Business Messaging, including platforms like WhatsApp and Messenger.

“With Dan as CEO, together with [co-President and COO] MIKE TOMON and the rest of our seasoned management team, we are poised to take Legends to new horizons at the forefront of sports and entertainment,” former CEO Shervin Mirhashemi wrote in an email announcing the news.

Legends, founded in 2018, has established itself as a go-to destination for venue planning and project management, premium sales, sponsorship, hospitality, and merchandise services. With a clientele that includes renowned sports, entertainment, and attractions brands such as Real Madrid, SoFi Stadium, New York Yankees, One World Observatory, and FC Barcelona, Legends has cultivated a reputation for innovation in its field.

With the merger of AEG Facilities and SMG in 2019, ASM Global runs over 400 venues worldwide, ranging from arenas to stadiums. Among its notable properties are OVO Arena Wembley, the Utilita Arena Newcastle, and Manchester’s AO Arena.