Kid Cudi’s set was cut short at Coachella due to a foot injury, and now, his upcoming 2024 tour has been called-off.

The rapper surprised the crowd at Coachella when he was added to the lineup last-minute, however, the hype only lasted so long. The “Mr. Rager” singer leapt off the stage during his performance and fell on his ankle. Cudi was carried away from the pit and taken to the hospital for a broken foot.

Now, while he recovers, his upcoming tour has been cancelled. He took to Instagram this week to share the news.

“Guys, so I have a broken calcaneus,” Cudi wrote on Instagram. “Im headed to surgery now and there’s gonna be a long recovery time. We have to cancel the tour so I can focus on getting better to be out there in top shape to rage with you all. Theres just no way I can bounce back in time to give 100%. The injury is much more serious than I thought.”

All ticketholders will be refunded, and Cudi noted that he plans to reschedule the tour as soon as possible.

“I can’t wait to get back out there with you guys and turn up how we do,” Cudi continued. “I’m so sorry fam and I love you all so much, thanks for the endless love and support. Im really disappointed as im sure you guys are too, but I will be back. That’s a promise.”

Cudi’s “Insano World Tour” was set to begin on June 28 in Austin, heading across North America through August 30, followed by gigs in Europe. Throughout the run, Pusha T, EARTHGANG, and Jaden were slated to provide support.

Find Cudi’s full list of cancelled tour dates below:

Kid Cudi 2024-2025 Tour Dates — CANCELLED

06/28 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

06/30 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

07/03 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

07/05 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena

07/06 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

07/09 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena

07/11 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

07/13 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

07/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

07/17 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

07/19 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

07/20 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

07/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/24 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

07/27 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

07/28 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

07/31 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

08/02 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

08/04 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

08/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

08/09 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

08/11 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

08/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

08/16 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

08/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

08/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

08/22 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

08/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

08/25 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

08/28 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

08/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

02/25 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum

02/27 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena

02/28 – Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena

03/02 – Oberhausen, DE @ Rudolf Weber-ARENA

03/03 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

03/05 – Milan, IT @ Forum Milano

03/08 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

03/09 – Brussels, BE @ ING Arena

03/12 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

03/14 – Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena

03/15 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

03/18 – London, UK @ The O2