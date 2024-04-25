Kid Cudi’s set was cut short at Coachella due to a foot injury, and now, his upcoming 2024 tour has been called-off.
The rapper surprised the crowd at Coachella when he was added to the lineup last-minute, however, the hype only lasted so long. The “Mr. Rager” singer leapt off the stage during his performance and fell on his ankle. Cudi was carried away from the pit and taken to the hospital for a broken foot.
Now, while he recovers, his upcoming tour has been cancelled. He took to Instagram this week to share the news.
“Guys, so I have a broken calcaneus,” Cudi wrote on Instagram. “Im headed to surgery now and there’s gonna be a long recovery time. We have to cancel the tour so I can focus on getting better to be out there in top shape to rage with you all. Theres just no way I can bounce back in time to give 100%. The injury is much more serious than I thought.”
All ticketholders will be refunded, and Cudi noted that he plans to reschedule the tour as soon as possible.
“I can’t wait to get back out there with you guys and turn up how we do,” Cudi continued. “I’m so sorry fam and I love you all so much, thanks for the endless love and support. Im really disappointed as im sure you guys are too, but I will be back. That’s a promise.”
Cudi’s “Insano World Tour” was set to begin on June 28 in Austin, heading across North America through August 30, followed by gigs in Europe. Throughout the run, Pusha T, EARTHGANG, and Jaden were slated to provide support.
Find Cudi’s full list of cancelled tour dates below:
Kid Cudi 2024-2025 Tour Dates — CANCELLED
06/28 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
06/30 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
07/03 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
07/05 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena
07/06 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
07/09 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
07/11 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
07/13 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
07/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
07/17 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
07/19 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
07/20 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
07/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/24 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/27 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
07/28 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
07/31 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
08/02 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
08/04 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
08/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
08/09 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
08/11 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
08/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
08/16 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
08/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
08/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
08/22 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
08/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
08/25 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
08/28 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
08/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
02/25 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum
02/27 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena
02/28 – Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena
03/02 – Oberhausen, DE @ Rudolf Weber-ARENA
03/03 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
03/05 – Milan, IT @ Forum Milano
03/08 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
03/09 – Brussels, BE @ ING Arena
03/12 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
03/14 – Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena
03/15 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live
03/18 – London, UK @ The O2