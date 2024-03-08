Kid Cudi is gearing up for his “Insano World Tour” – scheduled to take place across North America, the UK, and Europe, following the release of his latest albums, INSANO and Insano (Nitro Mega), released earlier this year. Set to join Cudi on stage are Pusha T, EARTHGANG, and Jaden.

The “Insano World Tour” is slated to begin on June 28 at Austin’s Moody Center. From there, Cudi will make stops in cities such as Nashville, Raleigh, Philadelphia, New York, Kansas City, San Diego, and Vancouver before wrapping-up the North American leg on August 30 at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena.

Following the North American dates, Cudi is set to perform across Europe, with stops in Amsterdam, Paris, London, Dublin, and more from February 2025 to March 2025. Additionally, the “Mr. Rager” singer is scheduled to tour with The Red Hot Chili Peppers on select dates.

Tickets for the “Insano World Tour” are scheduled to go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 15, with an artist presale beginning on Tuesday, March 12. For more information and additional details, fans can visit Cudi’s official website.

Fans looking to secure their spot to the “Insano World Tour” can purchase their tickets by visiting MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete list of “Insano World Tour” dates can be found below:

Kid Cudi 2024-2025 Tour Dates

06/28 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center +^

06/30 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center +^

07/03 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena +*

07/05 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena +*

07/06 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena +*

07/09 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena +*

07/11 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena +*

07/13 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena +*

07/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center +*

07/17 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center +^

07/19 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena +^

07/20 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre +^

07/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +^

07/24 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden +^

07/27 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena +*

07/28 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena +*

07/31 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse +#!

08/02 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center +#!

08/04 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center +*

08/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center +*

08/09 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center +*

08/11 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena +*

08/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center +*

08/16 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena +*

08/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena +*

08/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center +*

08/22 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center +*

08/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena +*

08/25 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena +*

08/28 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center +^

08/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena +^

02/25 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum +

02/27 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena +

02/28 – Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena +

03/02 – Oberhausen, DE @ Rudolf Weber-ARENA +

03/03 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome +

03/05 – Milan, IT @ Forum Milano +

03/08 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena +

03/09 – Brussels, BE @ ING Arena +

03/12 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena +

03/14 – Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena +

03/15 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live +

03/18 – London, UK @ The O2 +

+ = w/ PUSHA T

* = w/ EARTHGANG

^ = w/ Jaden

# = w/ Chelsea Pastel

! = w/ Siena Bella