K-Pop artist IU is heading out on her first North American tour this year, but many fans were met with various woes trying to purchase tickets via Ticketmaster.

The “Her World Tour” will hit just six dates in the U.S., kicking-things off at Newark’s Prudential Center on July 15. From there, she’ll appear in Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Rosemont, and Oakland before wrapping-up at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on August 2. Tickets for the brief run went on sale Thursday, March 7 via Live Nation.

During the sale, fans complained of error codes, immensely long queue times, and unattainable ticket prices amid Ticketmaster’s infamous “platinum” and “dynamic” pricing.

NO FCKING WAY ALMOST 60K IN THE QUEUE FOR IU IN LA????? i think thats the highest number i've ever gotten on ticketmaster what the fk pic.twitter.com/liPJwn7HhK — bei ◠‿◠♡ (@deerlyjoshu) March 7, 2024

Ticketmaster gonna Ticketmaster Pretty sure the ticket was supposed to cost like $200-$300. lol I don't work two jobs for nothing, so I'm seeing IU in A Town. pic.twitter.com/XvBEDycLSc — Daveboy (@Daveboy924) March 7, 2024

iu: i don’t know if i have overseas fans mind you i was on ticketmaster an hour before ticketing queue opened https://t.co/0ofzGZx4or pic.twitter.com/skKzE5OgVj — springkies (@jekkibby2) March 8, 2024

The tale of the vanishing IU tickets. Also, screw Ticketmaster Platinum. pic.twitter.com/1YGkSlunvo — Nancy (@pr_scaper) March 7, 2024

also can we talk about the ridiculous amounts of official platinum seats that were up for sale for IU’s tour bc why is ticketmaster literally filling HALF of the venue with them … and for nearly $600????? pic.twitter.com/lCNRgDRnaU — hana ౨ৎ ˚✧ ⁺ (@kuromihees) March 7, 2024

guess i wont get IU tickets bc ticketmaster is having issues on my end for verification 🤡 pic.twitter.com/pO2OtLxcWi — jackie🪐✨𖦹✵ (@maybmustbjackie) March 7, 2024

me checking Ticketmaster for some IU tickets 😀 pic.twitter.com/1RfkIrdoRz — jacq⁷ 🧚‍♀️ (@kookeypookey) March 8, 2024

Ticketmaster why is a $300 ticket final price $709?!?!?! Are yall insane????? #IU — Unbreakable (@RiahM19) March 7, 2024

Limited tickets are still available via IU’s official website. Fans can also score tickets via secondary ticketing sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

While IU fans were the latest to face various woes through Ticketmaster, they’re not alone; acts from all different genres, varying from Olivia Rodrigo and Bad Bunny to blink-182 and Sleep Token, have felt the burn of inflated ticket prices over the past year. Fans go through the same scenario — waiting in queues, facing error codes, and leaving the checkout page empty-handed.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour ticketing debacle sparked an investigation by the Department of Justice in 2023 over Ticketmaster and Live Nation’s alleged monopolistic practices. Both fans and legislators have spoken-out about issues with the pair; as a part of Fan Fairness Coalition’s “The Monopoly” campaign, live eventgoers have sent out more than 72,000 letters to Congress calling for an end to the merger, while a survey found that a majority of Americans want Live Nation to be broken-up.