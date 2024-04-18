Indie star Frank Turner is out to set a world record, with 15 shows planned within a 24-hour period next month.
Turner will attempt the record by playing 15 shows straight, starting on May 4 at 12:30 p.m. in Liverpool. From there, he’ll cross the U.K., playing in different cities including Leeds, Sheffield, Birmingham, Leamington Spa, Leighton Buzzard, Portsmouth, and Winchester.
He’ll appear at grassroots music venues and independent record stores throughout the day like The Railway Inn in Winchester, Aldershot’s West End Centre, the Banquet Records at Kington-upon-Thames, Chesterfield’s Gasoline, The Saltbox in Nottingham, and The Underworld in London as a part of a partnership with Music Venue Trust.
The 24-hour period will wrap-up with a final gig at The Brook in Southampton on May 5 at 12 p.m. Fans can expect each gig to last about 20 minutes.
“With nearly 3000 shows under my belt, I’ve never been one to do things by halves or shirk a challenge — I once played all 50 American states in 50 days, for goodness sake,” Turner said in a statement. “[But it’s] not just self-promotion either. We’re working with 13 independent record shops and 15 independent grassroots music venues for the shows, highlighting two bits of the infrastructure of the underground that I care about most. It’s going to be tough, but hopefully fun too. Come down for a show!”
If successful, Turner will take the crown for the most shows performed within 24 hours, following Hunter Hayes, who now holds the record for 10 shows in one day. The Flaming Lips previously held the record with eight shows in 24 hours.
Undefeated, Turner’s 10th studio solo record, is due just before the jaunt on May 3 via Xtra Mile Recordings. The LP follows 2022’s FTHC. Earlier this year, he dropped the EP Letters, featuring “Girl From the Record Shop” and “Do One.”
Find ticketing options to Turner’s 15 shows across the U.K., as well as his remaining 2024 tour dates, below:
Frank Turner Tickets
Frank Turner tickets at MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order)
Frank Turner tickets at Frank Turner’s Official Website
Frank Turner tickets at StubHub
Frank Turner tickets at Vivid Seats
Frank Turner tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership with code TICKETNEWS
Frank Turner | 15 Shows In 24 Hours
05/04 @ 12:30 p.m. – Liverpool, UK @ Jacaranda Baltic
05/04 @ 2:30 p.m. – Huddersfield, UK @ The Parish
05/04 @ 4:00 p.m. – Leeds, UK @ Boom
05/04 @ 6:00 p.m.– Sheffield, UK @ The Foundry
05/04 @ 7:30 p.m. – Chesterfield, UK @ Gasoline
05/04 @ 9:00 p.m. – Nottingham, UK @ The Saltbox
05/04 @ 10:30 p.m. – Birmingham, UK @ RMBL
05/05 @ 12:00 a.m. – Leamington Spa, UK @ Temperance
05/05 @ 2:00 a.m. – Leighton Buzzard, UK @ Crooked Crow Bar
05/05 @ 4:00 a.m. – London, UK @ The Underworld
05/05 @ 6:00 a.m. – Kingston-upon-Thames, UK @ Banquet Records
05/05 @ 7:30 a.m. – Aldershot, UK @ West End Centre
05/05 @ 9:00 a.m. – Portsmouth, UK @ Staggeringly Good Brewery
05/05 @ 10:30 a.m. – Winchester, UK @ The Railway Inn
05/05 @ 12:00 p.m. – Southampton, UK @ The Brook
Frank Turner | 2024 Tour Dates
04/24 – Long Beach, CA @ Fingerprints Music
05/12 – Milan, IT @ Carroponte
05/14 – Madrid, ES @ Wizink Center
05/16 – Chambéry, FR @ Le Phare
05/17 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow
05/17 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow
05/23 – Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live
05/25 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
05/26 – Hungington, NY @ The Paramount
05/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Roxian Theatre
05/29 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
05/31 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
06/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown Theatre
06/03 – Denver, CO @ The Summit
06/04 – Denver, CO @ The Summit
06/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
06/07 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo
06/08 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
06/10 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
06/11 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA
06/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
06/14 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
06/15 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom
06/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
06/18 – St Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
06/20 – Greensboro, NC @ Piedmont Hall
06/21 – Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live
06/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
06/28 – Glastonbury, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
07/06 – Cleethorpes, UK @ Docksfest
07/11 – Kingston-upon-Thames, UK @ Pryzm
07/13 – Cheltenham, UK @ Two Thousand Trees Festival
07/26 – Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival
08/03 – Derbyshire, UK @ Y Not Festival
09/19 – Toronto, ON, CA @ Lost Evenings 7
09/20 – Toronto, ON, CA @ Lost Evenings 7
09/21 – Toronto, ON, CA @ Lost Evenings 7
09/22 – Toronto, ON, CA @ Lost Evenings 7
10/15 – Oberhausen, DE @ Turbinenhalle
10/16 – Munich, DE @ Zenith
10/18 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
10/19 – Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle
10/20 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium
10/22 – Zurich, CH @ Komplex 457
10/23 – Bern, CH @ Bierhubeli
10/25 – Padova, IT @ Padova Hall
10/26 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz
10/28 – Tilburg, NL @ Poppodium 013
10/29 – Luxembourg, LU @ Den Atelier
10/31 – Prague, CZ @ Roxy
11/01 – Linz, AT @ Ahoi! Pop Festival
11/03 – Budapest, HU @ Durer Kert
11/04 – Warsaw, PL @ Hybrydy
11/06 – Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio
11/07 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall
11/09 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand
11/11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik
11/14 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix
11/15 – Paris, FR @ Pan Piper
11/16 – Toulouse, FR @ Le Rex