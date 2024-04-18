Indie star Frank Turner is out to set a world record, with 15 shows planned within a 24-hour period next month.

Turner will attempt the record by playing 15 shows straight, starting on May 4 at 12:30 p.m. in Liverpool. From there, he’ll cross the U.K., playing in different cities including Leeds, Sheffield, Birmingham, Leamington Spa, Leighton Buzzard, Portsmouth, and Winchester.

He’ll appear at grassroots music venues and independent record stores throughout the day like The Railway Inn in Winchester, Aldershot’s West End Centre, the Banquet Records at Kington-upon-Thames, Chesterfield’s Gasoline, The Saltbox in Nottingham, and The Underworld in London as a part of a partnership with Music Venue Trust.

The 24-hour period will wrap-up with a final gig at The Brook in Southampton on May 5 at 12 p.m. Fans can expect each gig to last about 20 minutes.

“With nearly 3000 shows under my belt, I’ve never been one to do things by halves or shirk a challenge — I once played all 50 American states in 50 days, for goodness sake,” Turner said in a statement. “[But it’s] not just self-promotion either. We’re working with 13 independent record shops and 15 independent grassroots music venues for the shows, highlighting two bits of the infrastructure of the underground that I care about most. It’s going to be tough, but hopefully fun too. Come down for a show!”

If successful, Turner will take the crown for the most shows performed within 24 hours, following Hunter Hayes, who now holds the record for 10 shows in one day. The Flaming Lips previously held the record with eight shows in 24 hours.

Undefeated, Turner’s 10th studio solo record, is due just before the jaunt on May 3 via Xtra Mile Recordings. The LP follows 2022’s FTHC. Earlier this year, he dropped the EP Letters, featuring “Girl From the Record Shop” and “Do One.”

Find ticketing options to Turner’s 15 shows across the U.K., as well as his remaining 2024 tour dates, below:

Frank Turner | 15 Shows In 24 Hours

05/04 @ 12:30 p.m. – Liverpool, UK @ Jacaranda Baltic

05/04 @ 2:30 p.m. – Huddersfield, UK @ The Parish

05/04 @ 4:00 p.m. – Leeds, UK @ Boom

05/04 @ 6:00 p.m.– Sheffield, UK @ The Foundry

05/04 @ 7:30 p.m. – Chesterfield, UK @ Gasoline

05/04 @ 9:00 p.m. – Nottingham, UK @ The Saltbox

05/04 @ 10:30 p.m. – Birmingham, UK @ RMBL

05/05 @ 12:00 a.m. – Leamington Spa, UK @ Temperance

05/05 @ 2:00 a.m. – Leighton Buzzard, UK @ Crooked Crow Bar

05/05 @ 4:00 a.m. – London, UK @ The Underworld

05/05 @ 6:00 a.m. – Kingston-upon-Thames, UK @ Banquet Records

05/05 @ 7:30 a.m. – Aldershot, UK @ West End Centre

05/05 @ 9:00 a.m. – Portsmouth, UK @ Staggeringly Good Brewery

05/05 @ 10:30 a.m. – Winchester, UK @ The Railway Inn

05/05 @ 12:00 p.m. – Southampton, UK @ The Brook

Frank Turner | 2024 Tour Dates

04/24 – Long Beach, CA @ Fingerprints Music

05/12 – Milan, IT @ Carroponte

05/14 – Madrid, ES @ Wizink Center

05/16 – Chambéry, FR @ Le Phare

05/17 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

05/17 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

05/23 – Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live

05/25 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

05/26 – Hungington, NY @ The Paramount

05/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Roxian Theatre

05/29 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

05/31 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

06/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown Theatre

06/03 – Denver, CO @ The Summit

06/04 – Denver, CO @ The Summit

06/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

06/07 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

06/08 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

06/10 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

06/11 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

06/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

06/14 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

06/15 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom

06/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

06/18 – St Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

06/20 – Greensboro, NC @ Piedmont Hall

06/21 – Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live

06/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

06/28 – Glastonbury, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

07/06 – Cleethorpes, UK @ Docksfest

07/11 – Kingston-upon-Thames, UK @ Pryzm

07/13 – Cheltenham, UK @ Two Thousand Trees Festival

07/26 – Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival

08/03 – Derbyshire, UK @ Y Not Festival

09/19 – Toronto, ON, CA @ Lost Evenings 7

09/20 – Toronto, ON, CA @ Lost Evenings 7

09/21 – Toronto, ON, CA @ Lost Evenings 7

09/22 – Toronto, ON, CA @ Lost Evenings 7

10/15 – Oberhausen, DE @ Turbinenhalle

10/16 – Munich, DE @ Zenith

10/18 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

10/19 – Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle

10/20 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium

10/22 – Zurich, CH @ Komplex 457

10/23 – Bern, CH @ Bierhubeli

10/25 – Padova, IT @ Padova Hall

10/26 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

10/28 – Tilburg, NL @ Poppodium 013

10/29 – Luxembourg, LU @ Den Atelier

10/31 – Prague, CZ @ Roxy

11/01 – Linz, AT @ Ahoi! Pop Festival

11/03 – Budapest, HU @ Durer Kert

11/04 – Warsaw, PL @ Hybrydy

11/06 – Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio

11/07 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall

11/09 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand

11/11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik

11/14 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix

11/15 – Paris, FR @ Pan Piper

11/16 – Toulouse, FR @ Le Rex