The All Things Go Music Festival, held annually in Columbia Maryland, just dropped its 2024 lineup.

This year’s festival, set to take place from September 28 to 29 at the Merriweather Post Pavilion, will feature headliners Hozier, Janelle Monáe, and Laufey, accompanied by The Kennedy Center Orchestra.

Slated to take the stage Saturday, September 28 is Laufey with the Kennedy Center Orchestra, Bleachers, Janelle Monáe, Remi Wolf, Ethel Cain, Julien Baker, Micheal Kiwanuka, Maise Peters, and Briston Maroney among many others.

Hozier and Reneé Rapp are set to headline Sunday’s show, alongside Conan Gray, Chappell Roan, Maren Morris, The Japanese House, Holly Humberstone, and Flipturn. Hozier is also slated to headline Lollapalooza, The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and Hinterland Festival.

Notably, this year’s festival marks the 10 year anniversary of delivering the best alternative and indie music. Tickets for All Things Go are set to go on sale Friday, April 19.

A complete list of artists set to perform at the All Things Go Music Festival can be found below, along with a list of ticket purchasing options:

All Things Go Lineup