The famed Beatles drummer Sir Ringo Starr is bringing peace and love on the road this fall for a tour across North America with his All Starr Band.

The run will stop in 12 cities, kicking things off in Omaha, Nebraska at The Astro Amphitheater on September 12. From there, he’ll visit Washington, D.C., Uncasville, Niagara Falls, and Philadelphia, stopping at venues along the way like the Fraze Pavilion in Kettering, Medford’s Chevalier Theatre, and Performing Arts Pavillion at The Commons in New Lenox before wrapping-up at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall on September 25.

Starr’s All Starr Band will appear on all dates, consisting of Steve Lukather, Edgar Winter, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart, and Gregg Bissonette.

Presale tickets will be available starting Wednesday, April 24 with the code RIFF via Starr’s official website. A general on sale is slated for Friday, April 26.

As previously announced, Starr will also play a handful of shows this spring, including multiple gigs at The Venetian in Las Vegas, as well as one-off shows in Mexico City, San Bernardino, and Saratoga. He’s touring in support of his forthcoming EP, Crooked Boy, due on April 20 for Record Store Day.

Find Starr’s full list of upcoming tour dates below, as well as various ticketing options:

Ringo Starr Tickets

Ringo Starr tickets at MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order)

Ringo Starr tickets at Ringo Starr’s Official Website

Ringo Starr tickets at StubHub

Ringo Starr tickets at Vivid Seats

Ringo Starr tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership with code TICKETNEWS

Ringo Starr Tour Dates 2024

05/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian

05/24 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

05/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian

05/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian

05/28 – San Bernardino, CA @ Yaamava Theatre

05/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian

05/31 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian

06/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian

06/05 – Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio Nacional

06/06 – Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio Nacional

06/08 – Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena

06/09 – Austin, TX @ The Moody Theater

09/12 – Omaha, NE @ The Astro Amphitheater

09/14 – New Lenox, IL @ Performing Arts Pavillion at The Commons

09/15 – Kettering, OH @ Fraze Pavilion

09/17 – Washington DC @ The Anthem

09/18 – Medford, MA @ Chevalier Theatre

09/20 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

09/22 – Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino Resort

09/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann

09/25 – New York City, NY @ Radio City Music Hall