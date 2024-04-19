The famed Beatles drummer Sir Ringo Starr is bringing peace and love on the road this fall for a tour across North America with his All Starr Band.
The run will stop in 12 cities, kicking things off in Omaha, Nebraska at The Astro Amphitheater on September 12. From there, he’ll visit Washington, D.C., Uncasville, Niagara Falls, and Philadelphia, stopping at venues along the way like the Fraze Pavilion in Kettering, Medford’s Chevalier Theatre, and Performing Arts Pavillion at The Commons in New Lenox before wrapping-up at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall on September 25.
Starr’s All Starr Band will appear on all dates, consisting of Steve Lukather, Edgar Winter, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart, and Gregg Bissonette.
Presale tickets will be available starting Wednesday, April 24 with the code RIFF via Starr’s official website. A general on sale is slated for Friday, April 26.
As previously announced, Starr will also play a handful of shows this spring, including multiple gigs at The Venetian in Las Vegas, as well as one-off shows in Mexico City, San Bernardino, and Saratoga. He’s touring in support of his forthcoming EP, Crooked Boy, due on April 20 for Record Store Day.
Find Starr’s full list of upcoming tour dates below, as well as various ticketing options:
Ringo Starr Tour Dates 2024
05/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian
05/24 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery
05/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian
05/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian
05/28 – San Bernardino, CA @ Yaamava Theatre
05/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian
05/31 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian
06/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian
06/05 – Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio Nacional
06/06 – Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio Nacional
06/08 – Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena
06/09 – Austin, TX @ The Moody Theater
09/12 – Omaha, NE @ The Astro Amphitheater
09/14 – New Lenox, IL @ Performing Arts Pavillion at The Commons
09/15 – Kettering, OH @ Fraze Pavilion
09/17 – Washington DC @ The Anthem
09/18 – Medford, MA @ Chevalier Theatre
09/20 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
09/22 – Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino Resort
09/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann
09/25 – New York City, NY @ Radio City Music Hall