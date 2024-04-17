Hawthorne Heights revealed plans for their tour commemorating the 20th anniversary of their debut album, The Silence in Black and White.



Dubbed the “20 Years of Tears” tour, the event aims to create a nostalgic journey through the genre’s evolution, featuring a lineup of bands that defined an era.

The trek is scheduled to kick off on June 22 with a performance at Nevada’s “Lake Tahoe is For Lovers” festival. From there, the band is slated to visit a number of cities, including Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Austin, Los Angeles, New York, and Harrisburg before wrapping up on September 15 in Worcester at The Palladium.

Set to join Hawthorne Heights on tour are rotating co-headliners Thursday, Saosin, and Anberlin — spanning 50 dates across the United States. Additionally, joining the lineup on select dates are I See Stars, Cartel, and Armor for Sleep.

“’20 Years of Tears’ is a celebration of the genre that raised an entire generation, with basement-born bands to stadium headliners,” Hawthorne Heights frontman JT Woodruff said in a statement.

The tour also includes “Is For Lovers” traveling fest, featuring Underoath, Yellowcard, and The All-American Rejects.

A ticket presale is set to begin April 17, with the general on-sale following on April 19.

A complete list of tour dates for the “20 Years of Tears” and “Is For Lovers” can be found below, as well as various ticketing options:

Hawthorne Heights Tickets

Hawthorne Heights tickets at MEGAseats

Hawthorne Heights tickets at Hawthorne Height’s Website

Hawthorne Heights tickets at StubHub

Hawthorne Heights tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Hawthorne Heights tickets at Vivid Seats

Hawthorne Heights Upcoming Tour Dates

04/24 – Marietta, OH @ Adelphia Music Hall

04/25 – Marietta, OH @ Adelphia Music Hall

04/26 – Chicago, IL @ City Winery (Early Show)

04/26 – Chicago, IL @ City Winery (Late Show)

04/27 – Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow Barnstormers (Early Show)

04/27 – Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow Barnstormers (Late Show)

04/28 – St. Louis, MO @ City Winery

04/29 – Nashville, TN @ City Winery

04/30 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

05/01 – Atlanta, GA @ City Winery

05/02 – Greenville, SC @ Radio Room Greenville

05/03 – Richmond, VA @ The National

05/04 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

05/05 – New York, NY @ City Winery

05/06 – Boston, MA @ City Winery

05/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ City Winery

05/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ City Winery Pittsburgh

05/09 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater

05/10 – Washington, DC @ The Hamilton (The Hamilton Live)

05/11 – Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head On Stage (Early Show)

05/11 – Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head On Stage (Late Show)

05/12 – Lakewood, OH @ The Roxy

05/13 – Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theatre

05/14 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

06/22 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Is For Lovers

06/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Granary Live *

06/24 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre *

06/27 – Milwaukee, WI @ Milwaukee Summerfest *

06/28 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed *

06/29 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Intersection Outdoors *

06/30 – Cleveland Heights, OH @ Cain Park *

07/01 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore *

07/03 – Charleston, SC @ The Refinery *

07/06 – Clearwater, FL @ The BayCare Sound *

07/07 – Pompano Beach, FL @ Pompano Beach Amphitheater *

07/09 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern *

07/10 – Greenville, SC @ The Foundry *

07/11 – Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station %

07/13 – Charleston, WV @ West Virginia Is For Lovers

07/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE ^

07/16 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore &

07/17 – Wallingford, CT @ The Dome at Oakdale ^

07/20 – Manteo, NC @ OBX Is For Lovers

07/21 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore ^

07/23 – Knoxville, TN @ The Back Alley at Creekside ^

07/24 – Nashville, TN @ Skydeck ^

07/25 – Fort Wayne, IN @ The Clyde Theatre ^

07/27 – Sauget, IL @ Pop’s Is For Lovers

07/28 – Rogers, AR @ The Walmart Amphitheater ^

08/03 – Hot Springs, AR @ Magic Springs Theme Park

08/08 – St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre @

08/09 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues #

08/10 – Pensacola, FL @ The Handlebar Outdoors #

08/12 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore #

08/13 – Katy, TX @ Home Run Dugout #

08/14 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater #

08/16 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater #

08/17 – Eau Claire, WI @ Reverb Music Festival

08/18 – Superior, WI @ Earth Rider Fest Grounds #

08/19 – Fargo, ND @ Outdoors at Fargo Brewing #

08/21 – Green Bay, WI @ Epic Event Center #

08/22 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ McGrath Amphitheatre #

08/24 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Iowa Is For Lovers

08/26 – Dallas, TX @ Toyota Music Factory !

08/27 – San Antonio, TX @ Sunken Garden Theater !

08/28 – Lubbock, TX @ Lonestar Events Center !

08/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ California Is For Lovers

09/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren $

09/02 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel $

09/05 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall $

09/07 – Cincinnati, OH @ Ohio Is For Lovers

09/08 – Pickering, OH @ Pickering Casino Resort ^

09/10 – Bangor, ME @ Cross Insurance Center +

09/11 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom +

09/12 – New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square +

09/13 – Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live Southside Stage +

09/14 – Wayland, NY @ FOrX Summer Stage +

09/15 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium +

* = w/ I See Stars, Anberlin, Armor for Sleep, Emery, This Wild Life

% = w/ Anberlin, Armor for Sleep, Stick to Your Guns, This Wild Life

^ = w/ Thursday, Anberlin, Armor for Sleep, Stick to Your Guns, This Wild Life

& = w/ Anberlin, Armor for Sleep, Stick to Your Guns, This Wild Life

@ = w/ Anberlin, Armor for Sleep, Emery, This Wild Life

# = w/ Thursday, Anberlin, Armor for Sleep, Emery, This Wild Life

! = w/ Thursday, Anberlin, Cartel, Emery, This Wild Life

$ = w/ Saosin, Anberlin, Cartel, Stick to Your Guns, This Wild Life

+ = w/ Anberlin, Cartel, Stick to Your Guns, Emery, This Wild Life