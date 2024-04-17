Park City, Utah, is gearing up for another musical experience as the Park City Song Summit announces its lineup for 2024. Set to take place from August 15 to 17, headlining this year’s summit are My Morning Jacket, Nathaniel Ratecliff & The Night Sweats, and Mavis Staples.

Slated to join the headliners on stage are Anders Osborne & Jackie Greene, Larkin Poe, Tank and the Bangas, Steve Poltz, Eric Kranso & Friends, Natalie Cressman and more.

In addition to the musical performances, Park City Song Summit focuses on holistic well-being within the music industry. Founder Ben Anderson highlights the significance of the event’s panel discussions, known as Labs, which delve into topics ranging from mental health to social equity.

This year’s panelists include MMJ’s Jim James, photographer Danny Clinch, and Karla Redding-Andrews from the Otis Redding Foundation, among others. Together, they aim to foster a supportive environment where participants can explore ways to enhance both their well-being and the health of the industry as a whole.

A complete list of artists and summit labs, as well as ticketing options, can be found below:

