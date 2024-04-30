Country music sensation Mickey Guyton is hitting the road and bringing her music to 22 cities across North America from September to November. Alongside the tour announcement is the release of the singer’s latest single, “Scary Love.”
“CMT On Tour Presents Mickey Guyton” is set to kick off on September 18 at the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta. From there, Guyton is scheduled to visit various cities such as Washington, D.C., New York, Chicago, Columbus, Boston, Philadelphia, and Indianapolis before wrapping up on November 9 in Lexington at Manchester Music Hall.
| RELATED: Miranda Lambert Announces North American Tour |
The tour comes on the heels of Guyton’s recent success at the 2024 CMT Music Awards, where she earned nominations for “Collaborative Video Of The Year” and “Video Of The Year” for her collaboration with Kane Brown on “Nothing Compares To You.”
Additionally, Guyton’s 2021 debut album, Remember Her Name, made history as the first Black artist to earn a Grammy nomination for Best Country Album.
Tickets are set to go on sale starting Tuesday, April 30 via an artist presale and general on-sale beginning Friday, May 3 at 10 a.m. on MickeyGuyton.com.
A complete list of upcoming tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:
Mickey Guyton Tickets
Mickey Guyton tickets at MEGAseats
Mickey Guyton tickets at MickeyGuyton.com
Mickey Guyton tickets at StubHub
Mickey Guyton tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS
Mickey Guyton tickets at Vivid Seats
Mickey Guyton Tour Dates
Wednesday, September 18 | Atlanta, GA | Buckhead Theatre
Friday, September 20 | Charlotte, NC | The Underground
Saturday, September 21 | Asheville, NC | The Orange Peel
Thursday, September 26 | Washington, DC | Union Stage
Friday, September 27 | New York, NY | The Gramercy Theatre
Saturday, September 28 | Pittsburgh, PA | Thunderbird Café and Music Hall
Wednesday, October 2 | Kansas City, MO | Knuckleheads
Thursday, October 3 | Oklahoma City, OK | Beer City Music Hall
Tuesday, October 15 | St. Louis, MO | Delmar Hall
Thursday, October 17 | Chicago, IL | Joe’s on Weed St.
Friday, October 18 | Minneapolis, MN | First Ave
Saturday, October 19 | Des Moines, IA | Wooly’s
Tuesday, October 22 | Madison, WI | Majestic Theatre
Wednesday, October 23 | Ann Arbor, MI | Blind Pig
Friday, October 25 | Grand Rapids, MI | The Stache at The Intersection
Wednesday, October 30 | Columbus, OH | The Bluestone
Friday, November 1 | Buffalo, NY | Iron Works
Saturday, November 2 | Toronto, ON | Velvet Underground
Monday, November 4 | Boston, MA | Brighton Music Hall
Wednesday, November 6 | Philadelphia, PA | World Cafe Live
Friday, November 8 | Indianapolis, Indiana | The Hifi
Saturday, November 9 | Lexington, KY | Manchester Music Hall