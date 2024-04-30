Country music sensation Mickey Guyton is hitting the road and bringing her music to 22 cities across North America from September to November. Alongside the tour announcement is the release of the singer’s latest single, “Scary Love.”

“CMT On Tour Presents Mickey Guyton” is set to kick off on September 18 at the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta. From there, Guyton is scheduled to visit various cities such as Washington, D.C., New York, Chicago, Columbus, Boston, Philadelphia, and Indianapolis before wrapping up on November 9 in Lexington at Manchester Music Hall.

| RELATED: Miranda Lambert Announces North American Tour |

The tour comes on the heels of Guyton’s recent success at the 2024 CMT Music Awards, where she earned nominations for “Collaborative Video Of The Year” and “Video Of The Year” for her collaboration with Kane Brown on “Nothing Compares To You.”

Additionally, Guyton’s 2021 debut album, Remember Her Name, made history as the first Black artist to earn a Grammy nomination for Best Country Album.

Tickets are set to go on sale starting Tuesday, April 30 via an artist presale and general on-sale beginning Friday, May 3 at 10 a.m. on MickeyGuyton.com.

A complete list of upcoming tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:

Mickey Guyton Tickets

Mickey Guyton tickets at MEGAseats

Mickey Guyton tickets at MickeyGuyton.com

Mickey Guyton tickets at StubHub

Mickey Guyton tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Mickey Guyton tickets at Vivid Seats

Mickey Guyton Tour Dates

Wednesday, September 18 | Atlanta, GA | Buckhead Theatre

Friday, September 20 | Charlotte, NC | The Underground

Saturday, September 21 | Asheville, NC | The Orange Peel

Thursday, September 26 | Washington, DC | Union Stage

Friday, September 27 | New York, NY | The Gramercy Theatre

Saturday, September 28 | Pittsburgh, PA | Thunderbird Café and Music Hall

Wednesday, October 2 | Kansas City, MO | Knuckleheads

Thursday, October 3 | Oklahoma City, OK | Beer City Music Hall

Tuesday, October 15 | St. Louis, MO | Delmar Hall

Thursday, October 17 | Chicago, IL | Joe’s on Weed St.

Friday, October 18 | Minneapolis, MN | First Ave

Saturday, October 19 | Des Moines, IA | Wooly’s

Tuesday, October 22 | Madison, WI | Majestic Theatre

Wednesday, October 23 | Ann Arbor, MI | Blind Pig

Friday, October 25 | Grand Rapids, MI | The Stache at The Intersection

Wednesday, October 30 | Columbus, OH | The Bluestone

Friday, November 1 | Buffalo, NY | Iron Works

Saturday, November 2 | Toronto, ON | Velvet Underground

Monday, November 4 | Boston, MA | Brighton Music Hall

Wednesday, November 6 | Philadelphia, PA | World Cafe Live

Friday, November 8 | Indianapolis, Indiana | The Hifi

Saturday, November 9 | Lexington, KY | Manchester Music Hall