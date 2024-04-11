Kanye West (who now goes by “Ye”) and Ty Dolla $ign were slated to appear together at the Step Pyramid of Djoser in Egypt on April 20, but now, the gig — as well as Ye’s remaining shows this month — have been called-off, adding to his list of concert cancellations.

This week, the event management company Venture Lifestyle took to Instagram to announce that the show in Djoser, Saqqara is being “postponed,” along with Ye’s additional tour dates throughout April “upon Ye’s team’s request.” Venture Lifestyle went on to note that the “anticipated hi-fidelity audio experience” will still take place in Saqqara in 2024 with the new date being announced soon.

Fans were told to either hold onto their tickets for the new show date or can request a refund via point of purchase.

“We’d like to apologize on behalf of the artist’s management,” the post read. “We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your continued support and understanding. We would also like to extend our gratitude to the Ministry of Tourism for their invaluable assistance in obtaining all the necessary permits and their ongoing support.”

Organizers did not specify an exact reason for the cancellation, and neither artist commented on the news. Fans were quick to lash out at the postponement, with many noting they had already booked flights and accommodation.

This isn’t the first time the pair have run into cancellations; last month, the duo announced gigs in Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Washington, D.C., North Carolina, and Florida, though weeks later, the gigs were removed from Ticketmaster’s website.

Ye’s previous anti-Semitic comments and his praise for Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler have curbed his ability to perform in a handful of cities. In 2022, Ye said in an interview with “InfoWars’” Alex Jones “every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”

“I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis,” Ye said in the interview. “There’s a lot of things that I love about Hitler, a lot of things, I like Hitler, I am a Nazi.”

Ye’s request to play a free show in Brazil was declined last month by the country’s government due to his “controversial” image and anti-Semitic comments. His planned gig in Italy last year with Ty Dolla $ign was also called-off; while organizers said the cancellation was due to safety reasons, others believe it was due to his controversy among locals who rallied to have the show shut down.

Ye and Ty Dolla $ign dropped the record Vultures 1 in February. Vultures 2 is expected to drop this year.